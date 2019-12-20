24 hours in pictures, 20 December 2019

Protesters shout slogans at a demonstration against India’s new citizenship law in New Delhi on December 20, 2019. Fresh clashes between Indian police and demonstrators erupted on December 20 after more than a week of deadly unrest triggered by a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim. / AFP / Prakash SINGH
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the opening of the Second Reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) “Brexit” Bill in the House of Commons in London on December 20, 2019. Britain’s freshly-elected parliament prepared on Friday to move past years of partisan wrangling and initially approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s divorce deal with the EU. The all-but-certain outcome in the lower House of Commons will help Johnson on his way towards meeting his winning campaign promise to “get Brexit done” on January 31. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / UK PARLIAMENT ” – NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
/ AFP / PRU / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / UK PARLIAMENT
Women look on at a demonstration against India’s new citizenship law in New Delhi on December 20, 2019. Fresh clashes between Indian police and demonstrators erupted on December 20 after more than a week of deadly unrest triggered by a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim. / AFP / Prakash SINGH
Members of the Karnataka Reserve Police Force swing their sticks to beat two men on a scooter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in Mangalore on December 20, 2019, amid heightened security due to protests over India’s new citizenship law. Fresh clashes between Indian police and demonstrators erupted on December 20 after more than a week of deadly unrest triggered by a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim. / AFP / STR
This picture taken in Paris on November 18, 2019 shows annotated musical scores at the Paris offices of the French Centre of Romantic Music (Centre de musique romantique francais). Palazzetto Bru Zane (PBZ) personnels restore forgotten and damaged musical scores. / AFP / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
Pope Francis (R) and Secretary-General of the United Nations, Portugal’s Antonio Guterres exchange gifts during a private audience on December 20, 2019 in the Vatican. / AFP / POOL / Filippo MONTEFORTE
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate strike arranged by the orgatisation “Fridays For Future” outside the Swedish parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm on December 20, 2019. Sweden OUT
/ AFP / TT News Agency / Pontus LUNDAHL
DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 20: A general view of Lusail stadium on December 20, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) leave the hall room after the guard of honor ceremony, followed by a summit meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/DU XIAOYI / POOL
A skier arrives to the slope as the Women’s Downhill training race was cancelled due to weather conditions at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Val d’Isere, France, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
