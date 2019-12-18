24 hours in pictures, 18 December 2019

A migrant from Afghanistan tries to light a fire to warm himself in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 December 2019. On 18 December 1990, the General Assembly adopted a resolution on the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends an advent service to remember those affected by the Easter Attacks in April, 2019 in Sri Lanka, at the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Church in London, on December 18, 2019. / AFP / POOL / Tim P. Whitby
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Pakistan’s cricket captain Azhar Ali meets with the media at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi in December 18, 2019. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali said on December 18 he wants the return of Test cricket to the country to be a memorable one as his team seeks victory over Sri Lanka in Karachi starting on December 19. / AFP / Asif HASSAN
A worker rides on a cargo cycle at Porte de Vanves in Paris on December 18, 2019, during an ongoing transport strike in France. The French government and labour unions will face off December 18, over a pensions overhaul, 14 days into a crippling transport strike that is hurting businesses, wearing out commuters and casting a shadow over holiday plans. / AFP / Aurore MESENGE
European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli (R) stands next to Jewher Ilham, daughter of Ilham Tohti, Uyghur economist and human rights activist, holding a portrait of her father during the award ceremony for his 2019 European Parliament’s Sakharov human rights prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 18, 2019. / AFP / FREDERICK FLORIN
Commuters cross an intersection at Porte de Vanves in Paris on December 18, 2019, during an ongoing transport strike in France. The French government and labour unions will face off December 18, over a pensions overhaul, 14 days into a crippling transport strike that is hurting businesses, wearing out commuters and casting a shadow over holiday plans. / AFP / Aurore MESENGE
Catalan regional police ‘Mossos D’Esquadra’ officers escort the bus transporting Barcelona´s players in Barcelona on December 18, 2019, ahead of the Spanish League football match between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid CF. / AFP / LLUIS GENE
Qatari Heritage Police ride horses as they participate in a military parade to mark Qatar’s National Day, in Doha, Qatar, 18 December 2019. Qatar National Day marks Qatar’s unification and independence in 1878 when Shaikh Jasim, the founder of the State, succeeded his father, Shaikh Muhammad Bin Thani, as the ruler and led the country towards unity. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL
Australian boxers Jeff Horn walks away from Michael Zerafa after knocking him to the floor during their ‘The Reckoning – Horn vs Zerafa 2’ middle weight boxing clash at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED
Passengers at the terminal of the Yitzhak Navon fast line train station from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 December 2019. The New fast line between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, a 32 minutes journey, is Israel’s Largest Transportation Project and Costs eight Billion NIS (2.1 Billion USD). EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Supporters of former President Pervez Musharraf protest against his sentencing to death for high treason, in Karachi, Pakistan, 18 December 2019. A Pakistan court on 17 December sentenced the former president and military ruler to death on charges of committing high treason in 2007, when he suspended the constitution and imposed a state of emergency. Musharraf, 76, has been living in Dubai since he was allowed to leave the country in March 2016. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Barcelona FC players Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez (R) leave Nou Camp stadium to attend the team’s gathering at hotel in Barcelona, Spain, 18 December 2019. Barcelona will face Real Madrid in their Spanish LaLiga soccer match, initially scheduled on 26 October 2019, on 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez
