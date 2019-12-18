24 hours in pictures, 18 December 2019

12/13

Supporters of former President Pervez Musharraf protest against his sentencing to death for high treason, in Karachi, Pakistan, 18 December 2019. A Pakistan court on 17 December sentenced the former president and military ruler to death on charges of committing high treason in 2007, when he suspended the constitution and imposed a state of emergency. Musharraf, 76, has been living in Dubai since he was allowed to leave the country in March 2016. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN