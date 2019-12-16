24 hours in pictures, 16 December 2019

A view of commemorations held on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson Memorial, a memorial honoring US soldiers wounded or killed during World War II, in Bastogne, Belgium, 16 December 2019. The Battle of the Bulge, also known as ‘Ardennes Counteroffensive’, took place during the Second World War (WWII) from 16 December 1944 until 25 January 1945. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 16: A general view of Al Janoub Stadium during a stadium tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Janoub Stadium on December 16, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Students and activists shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the Indian government’s Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the University Campus of Mumbai on December 16, 2019. Fresh protests rocked India on December 16 as anger grew over new citizenship legislation slammed as anti-Muslim, with six people dead in the northeast and up to 100 reported injured in New Delhi. / AFP / Punit PARANJPE
A keeper holds orangutan Bon Bon at the Ngurah Rai International Airport near Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on December 16, 2019. A baby orangutan that was drugged by a Russian trafficker in a failed bid to smuggle it out of Bali will be released back into the wild. / AFP / SONNY TUMBELAKA
This picture taken on December 15, 2019 shows police escorting two men (centre L and R) detained on suspicion of illegal wildlife trafficking in Pekanbaru in Riau province. / AFP / Wahyudi
UEFA Champions League ambassador Kelly Smith holds the slip of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw ceremony on December 16, 2019 in Nyon. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
The 93-year-old former SS-watchman at the Stutthof concentration camp sits on a wheelchair at a courtroom before a hearing in his trial on December 16, 2019 in Hamburg, northern Germany. The former SS guard, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, is charged with complicity in the murder of 5,230 people at the Nazi’s Stutthof concentration camp, near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland, during World War II. / AFP / POOL / Axel Heimken
Handout photo released by Kuna on December 16, 2019 shows the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (R) meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HO / KUNA” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===
The results are displayed on a screen at the end of the UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw ceremony on December 16, 2019 in Nyon. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
US Army Veterans of WWII giving salute as they attend a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson Memorial, a memorial honoring US soldiers wounded or killed during World War II, in Bastogne, Belgium, 16 December 2019. The Battle of the Bulge, also known as ‘Ardennes Counteroffensive’, took place during the Second World War (WWII) from 16 December 1944 until 25 January 1945. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
