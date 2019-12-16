24 hours in pictures, 16 December 2019

7/10

The 93-year-old former SS-watchman at the Stutthof concentration camp sits on a wheelchair at a courtroom before a hearing in his trial on December 16, 2019 in Hamburg, northern Germany. The former SS guard, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, is charged with complicity in the murder of 5,230 people at the Nazi’s Stutthof concentration camp, near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland, during World War II. / AFP / POOL / Axel Heimken