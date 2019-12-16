Multimedia 16.12.2019 02:18 pm

24 hours in pictures, 16 December 2019

24 hours in pictures, 16 December 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 13 December 2019 13.12.2019
24 hours in pictures, 12 December 2019 12.12.2019
24 hours in pictures, 11 December 2019 11.12.2019