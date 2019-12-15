EFF to investigate ‘exploding pepper spray’ that led to late night scuffle

After the nominations of the new top six on the second day of the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) second elective conference, scuffles erupted between various delegates and one of the marshals who was working at the dining hall were fighters queued to get dinner.

According to an unidentified delegate, it was an “unprovoked situation” that was caused by a push from the back as some fighters who were still coming from the hall were still singing and not aware of the disorder among the crowd they were walking into.

The marshall in question was trying to maintain cooperation and order and reportedly discharged some pepper spray into the crowd.

At least four delegates were injured in the scuffled, including a pregnant woman and a few possibly asthmatic people who were said to be suffocating.

EFF National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the marshall didn’t intentionally use the pepper spray and confirmed that all the injured delegates were quickly rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for a quick medical assessment.

According to Ndlozi, they were returned back in their accommodations at 6am this morning.”His explanation was that he wasn’t intending on pepper-spraying them.

He said the pepper spray mistakenly fell and exploded, resulting in the scuffles and some delegates [being] harmed, but we are not buying his explanation,” said Ndlozi.

Ndlozi said the general, who is an EFF member in good standing was removed from the conference as the investigation into the matter continues.