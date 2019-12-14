eNCA takes decision to stop covering EFF elective conference

News channel eNCA has taken what they call “a principled decision” to stop covering this weekend’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) elective conference.

The move was announced live on air by news anchor Anlie Hattingh.

According to a statement shared by the channel on Twitter, management took this decision after the party barred several news organizations from covering the event.

“These according to the SA National Editors Forum include the Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane and Rapport. eNCA has pulled its editorial and technical team from the event in Johannesburg,” read part of the statement.

“This decision, not taken lightly, is an attack on the media freedom in the country and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” said eNCA Editor Jeremy Maggs.

According to Maggs, while the decision is regrettable the channel will not bring its audience news of the event.

“eNCA has to take a firm stand on media freedom by standing in solidarity with those organizations that have been barred from attending,” concluded the channel.

