24 hours in pictures, 13 December 2019

Supporters of presidential candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune celebrate his victory in Algeria’s presidential election in Algiers on December 13, 2019. Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won Algeria’s widely unpopular presidential election without the need for a second-round runoff, the electoral commission said. Tebboune, 74, took 58.15 percent of the vote, trouncing his four fellow contenders, commission chairman Mohamed Charfi announced.
/ AFP / RYAD KRAMDI
2/10
In this file photo taken on March 20, 2016 France’s Jean-Baptiste Grange competes in the first run of the Men’s Slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in St Moritz on March 20, 2016. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
3/10
Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on December 13, 2019, following an audience with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed a political “earthquake” in Britain after a thumping election victory which clears the way for the country to finally leave the EU next month after years of paralysing deadlock. / AFP / Adrian DENNIS
4/10
Commuters stand outside Gare du Nord train station and by the piece of art “Maison fond” (The melting house) by Argentinian artiste Leandro Erlich, in Paris on December 13, 2019, during a strike of Paris’ public transports operator RATP and of the French state railway company SNCF employees over French government’s plan to overhaul the country’s retirement system. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
/ AFP / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
5/10
Dechapol Puavaranukroh (back) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai (front) of Thailand in action against Yi Lyu Wang and Dong Ping Huang of China during their mixed doubles match of the BWF World Tour Finals Badminton tournament at the Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
6/10
Kashmiri Muslims pray at the shrine of Muslim preacher and saint, Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani as the head priest of the shrine (unseen) displays his relics on the Friday following the annual Urs (anniversary) of the saint in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, 13 December 2019. Hundreds of devotees thronged to the shrine housing the relic of the saint, during their 11-day festival to mark the saint’s Urs, or yearly. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
7/10
Estavana Polman of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the IHF Women’s World Championship semi final match between Russia and the Netherlands in Kumamoto, Japan, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA
8/10
Muslim demonstrators hold banners and placards as they participate in a peace protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Ahmedabad on December 13, 2019. / AFP / SAM PANTHAKY
9/10
Beethoven’s last grand piano, a pianoforte built by Viennese piano manufacturer Conrad Graf, is seen at the Beethoven House in Bonn, western Germany, the native city of German composer Ludwig van Beethoven, on December 13, 2019. Germany is starting into the “Beethoven-Year” with more than 700 events to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth. / AFP / INA FASSBENDER
10/10
Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London on December 13, 2019. The Labour party suffered its worst electoral performance since before World War II, forcing leader Jeremy Corbyn to announce plans for his departure. / AFP / Tolga AKMEN
