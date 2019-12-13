24 hours in pictures, 13 December 2019

3/10

Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on December 13, 2019, following an audience with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed a political “earthquake” in Britain after a thumping election victory which clears the way for the country to finally leave the EU next month after years of paralysing deadlock. / AFP / Adrian DENNIS