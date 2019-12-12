24 hours in pictures, 12 December 2019

8/12

A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing the Jokulsarlon and Breidamerkurjokull glacier, in southeastern Iceland, 02 July 2019 (issued 12 December 2019). Jokulsarlon, which in Icelandic means ‘glacial river lagoon’, is a product of a changing climate. It is located at the foot of the Breidamerkurjokull glacier, which began melting and retreating from the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s due to rising temperatures. The lagoon started forming around 1935 and grew as the glacier retreated. Since the 1970s, Jokulsarlon has quadrupled in size and now measures around 11 square kilometers wide. At 248 meters deep, Jokulsarlon is the deepest lake in the country. The Breidamerkurjokull glacier is a tongue of the larger Vatnajokull glacier, the largest in Europe. EPA-EFE/NASA EARTH