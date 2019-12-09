24 hours in pictures, 9 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

1/12 Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi waves from stage after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP 2/12 The two giant panda cubs “Meng Yuan” (L) and “Meng Xiang” are presented to the media after they were given their names at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin on December 9, 2019. It is the first giant panda offspring in Germany: The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. On loan from China, Meng Meng and male panda Jiao Qing arrived in Berlin in June 2017. While the cubs are born in Berlin, they remain Chinese and must be returned to China within four years after they have been weaned. Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 3/12 US singer Katy Perry performs onstage during the KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood, California on December 6, 2019. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP 4/12 People look on during a sunset from the “Tete de chien” at La Turbie near Monaco, on December 8, 2019. Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP 5/12 A Palestinian prepares a burning barricade during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, 09 December 2019. Palestinians are protesting against an Israeli plan to demolish the old fruits and vegetables wholesale market in the old city to facilitate the construction of a new settlement. The market area was closed by the Israeli army to the public in 1994, media reported. Photo by EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN 6/12 Skiers dressed up as Santa Clause participate in the annual Santa Sunday charity fundraiser skiing event at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine on December 8, 2019. – Money raised goes towards the River Fund Charity, a non-profit organization that supports youth education and recreation. Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP 7/12 Members of Dance Centre Kenya (DCK) perform during a production of the ‘Nutcracker’, a ballet primarily performed during the Christmas period as their annual show, along with the Nairobi Philharmonic Orchestra with foreign guest musicians at the National Theater in Nairobi, on December 8, 2019. – DCK, founded by a few passionate families in early 2015, teach over 700 students at 3 studios in Nairobi, and provides lessons based on the Royal Academy of Dance Syllabus. Selected students in various schools and slums receive scholarships to promote developing their talents. Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP 8/12 A giant balloon representing a mythical creature flies over the crowd during ‘The Quest of Adventure in the World of Magical Tales’ Christmas show performed by French group Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok on December 8, 2019. Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP 9/12 A woman plays on a swing as another takes pictures during a sunset at Lhoknga beach, Aceh province on December 8, 2019. Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP 10/12 A worker sorts scrap plastic to be recycled at a recycling plant in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 09 December 2019. According to media reports, Indonesia is the second-largest contributor to global plastic pollution, releasing an estimated 200,000 tons of plastic waste into its rivers and the world’s oceans. Photo by EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK 11/12 General view during the opening of the First World Marine Mammal Conference in Barcelona, Catalonia Spain, 09 December 2019. Some 2,500 experts attend the conference focused on strategies for protect marine mammal endanger species. Photo by EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia 12/12 A Firefighter controls the streets and buildings of the historic center of Barberino del Mugello declared a red zone after the earthquake, in Barberino del Mugello, Florence, Italy, 09 December 2019. Historic buildings, churches and convents were damaged in the Mugello area south of Florence as a series of earthquakes hit the area 08 December night and 09 December morning, the strongest measuring 4.5 magnitude. Photo by EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.