24 hours in pictures, 6 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

1/12 A cosplayer puts on her a make-up at the Comic Con 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 5, 2018. – The annual edition of Sao Paulo Comic Con is taking place from December 5 to 8. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) 2/12 An Indian mahout rides his elephant along a busy road in Allahabad on December 5, 2019. – The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati – in Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January – mid February. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) 3/12 A dancer of Stanislavsky ballet prepares at the “Palais des Festivals” on the French Riviera city of Cannes, on December 4, 2019. – The Russia’s Stanislavsky Ballet will perform during the 2019 Cannes’ Dance festival, from November 29 to December 15. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) 4/12 Russia (WWF-Russia) shows polar bears outside the village of Ryrkaypiy in the Chukotka region. More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russia’s far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak coastal ice leaves them unable to roam. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / World Wildlife Fund Russia / Maksim DYOMINOV” 5/12 Stuffed toys thrown by fans scatter the ice rink after Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu (Bottom) performed during the Men short program at the ISU Grand Prix of figure skating Final 2019 on december 5, 2019 in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) 6/12 Light installations are seen next to Bonaparte bridge over the Saone river during the 21th edition of the Festival of Lights (Fete des Lumieres), in Lyon, central-eastern France on December 5, 2019. – The Festival of Lights (Fete des Lumieres) is marked each year since December 8, 1852, on the feast of Immaculate Conception a tribute to Mary, mother of Jesus, after the town was spared by the 1643 plague. (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP) 7/12 First Lady Melania Trump takes part in the annual lighting of the National Christmas tree on The Ellipse in Washington, DC on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 8/12 Surfers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational Surfing Event at Waimea Bay on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) 9/12 A man holding a French flag and a yellow vest walks in tear gas during a demonstration against the pension overhauls, in Paris, on December 5, 2019 as part of a nationwide strike. Trains cancelled, schools closed: France scrambled to make contingency plans on for a huge strike against pension overhauls that poses one of the biggest challenges yet to French President’s sweeping reform drive. / AFP / Zakaria ABDELKAFI 10/12 Children queue to go down a slide at a flooded camp for displaced Syrians near the village of Killi in the north of the northwestern Idlib province on December 5, 2019. / AFP / Aaref WATAD 11/12 Fire trucks in action during a bushfire in Werombi, 50km south west of Sydney, Australia, 06 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS 12/12 An activist takes part in a protest action, organized by the ACT Now for Climate Justice group, held in the framework of the fifth day of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. The Conference runs from 02 to 13 December 2019 in the Spanish capital. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.