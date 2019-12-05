24 hours in pictures, 5 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

1/13 People walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Zaryadye Park during a snowfall in Moscow on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) 2/13 A general view at the 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) 3/13 People walk underneath autumn foliage as they enjoy the weather at Gyoen Park in Tokyo on December 5, 2019. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) 4/13 A man wearing a clown mask and waving a smoke bomb takes part in a demonstration to protest against the pension overhauls, in Marseille, southern France, on December 5, 2019 as part of a national general strike. – Trains cancelled, schools closed: France scrambled to make contingency plans on for a huge strike against pension overhauls that poses one of the biggest challenges yet to French President’s sweeping reform drive. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) 5/13 Students take part in a protest against Colombian President Ivan Duque at the Bolivar square in Bogota, on December 4, 2019. – Protests in Colombia, which are entering the 14th consecutive day, have drawn anywhere from hundreds to several thousand people who often bang pots and pans as they demand right-wing president Ivan Duque change his policies. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) 6/13 This picture taken on December 4, 2019 shows a passenger aircraft flying across the setting sun in Sydney, as smoke haze continues to hang over the city with more than 50 bushfires still burning across New South Wales. – Australian authorities on December 5 said the toxic smoke that has enshrouded Sydney for much of November is unprecedented, as residents donned masks and cranked air conditioners in the hope of respite. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) 7/13 A man rows a boat through dense fog on Dal Lake in Srinagar on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) 8/13 Gamers from the Malaysia team compete in the qualifying rounds of the eSports event between Malaysia and Vietnam at the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) in Manila on December 5, 2019. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) 9/13 Sellers sell decorations for sale for Christmas and New Year celebrations at the GUM department store on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 10/13 An image taken with slow shutter speed shows Quah Zheng Wen of Singapore in action during the men’s 100m Backstroke final of the Swimming events at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games at the New Clark City Aquatics Center near Capas, Philippines, 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO 11/13 Members of Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Theater performs during the the show ’11 Soldiers’ in Sofia, Bulgaria, 04 December 2019. The show ’11 Soldiers’ tells the story of the art of kung fu. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV 12/13 Light sculptures glow in the dark at the zoo in Cologne, Germany, 04 December 2019. The artworks are on display at the zoo as part of the China Light Festival that runs until 09 January 2020 and features more than 70 light installations on the zoo grounds. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH 13/13 Visitors look at digitalized paintings by Dutch post-impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh during an exhibition in Seogwipo, Jeju, South Korea, 05 December 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

