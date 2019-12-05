Multimedia 5.12.2019 02:24 pm

24 hours in pictures, 5 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 4 December 2019 4.12.2019
24 hours in pictures, 3 December 2019 3.12.2019
Inside Cape Town’s Mineral World gemstone factory 2.12.2019