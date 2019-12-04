24 hours in pictures, 4 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

1/9 US President Donald Trump gestures during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) 2/9 A crow is pictured sitting in the branches of a tree at sunrise in Gaiberg near Heidelberg, Germany on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) 3/9 A potter looks on as he shifts earthen pots from a clay oven at a factory in Lahore on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) 4/9 British actress Tilda Swinton attends the Screening of “Snowpiercer” during the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival on December 3, 2019 in Marrakech. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) 5/9 A Cambodian vendor prepares a fried tarantula in the town of Skun in Kampong Cham province on December 4, 2019. – Tourists and traders flock to Skun in pursuit of the tastiest “a-ping”, or Cambodia tarantula, and this dusty town some 75 kms from the capital Phnom Penh is renowned for the beastly treat. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) 6/9 West Indies’ Jason Holder prepares to bat during a practice session ahead of the first T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) 7/9 This picture taken on December 4, 2019, shows the jewish Westhoffen cemetery near Strasbourg, eastern France, where 107 graves were found vandalised with swastikas and antisemitic inscriptions. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP) 8/9 Tuan Pham of Vietnam competes in men’s final 73 kg clean and jerk weightlifting event at the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) in Manila on December 4, 2019. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) 9/9 A diver clad in Santa Claus outfit performs amongst fish during a Christmas-themed underwater show at an aquarium in Seoul on December 4, 2019. – Christmas is one of the biggest holidays celebrated in South Korea. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

