24 hours in pictures, 3 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.
A girl plays with soap bubbles at the Pincio terrace in Rome on November 30, 2019. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
People dressed as Star Wars characters march during the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)
This picture taken with a fisheye lens shows French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon sitting in his car during a test day at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, on December 3, 2019. – The highly-rated 23-year-old Frenchman will race for Renault next year as successor to Nico Hulkenberg alongside Daniel Ricciardo. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
A woman jumps into a partly frozen lake at a park in Shenyang in China’s northeast Liaoning province on December 2, 2019. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Female polar bear Hertha inspects an ice bomb filled with fish, fruit and vegetables she was given for her fist birthday on December 1, 2019 at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin. (Photo by Paul Zinken / dpa / AFP)
A tiger that narrowly survived a gruelling journey across Europe is pictured in his temporary enclosure at the AAP (Animal Advocacy and Protection) animal refuge in Villena near Alicante, on December 02, 2019. – In late October, Polish border authorities found 10 emaciated and dehydrated big cats in the back of a truck taking them from Italy to a zoo in Russia’s Dagestan Republic. Five of those tigers arrived at their new home after weeks of recovery at a Polish zoo. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)
Competitors take part in the first stage of the 2nd Half Marathon of Sables Ica Desert-Peru, in Paracas, Peru, on December 2, 2019. – Competitors compete in the race of 109 km divided into 3 stages through the Ica Desert at a free pace and in self-sufficiency conditions from December 1 to December 6, 2019. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)
South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, winner of the Model of the Year award, poses for a photograph with award presenter Pier Paolo Piccioli, following the award presentation at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London on December 2, 2019. – The Fashion Awards are an annual celebration of creativity and innovation will shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and influential businesses that have made significant contributions to the global fashion industry over the past twelve months. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)
Young male South white Rhinoceros, born on November 25, 2019, is pictured in its internal enclosure on December 2, 2019 at the Pairi Daiza animal park, in Brugelette. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
A person with an umbrella commutes through Time Square in snowy weather on December 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Artisans work to dye silk yarn in a workshop in Srinagar on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
Australia’s Jack Robinson competes during the Sunset Beach Pro surfing event on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on December 2, 2019. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP)
A Lusitano stallion of horse trainer Gari Zoher is pictured during a promotional event for the “Pferd & Jagd” (Horse & Hunt) fair on December 3, 2019 in Hanover, northern Germany. – The exhibition for equestrian sports and hunting will be running from December 5 to 8, 2019. (Photo by Sina Schuldt / dpa / AFP)
A woman uses lights of two mobile phones to help a street tailor finishing her work on a street of Bangkok on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fishes on December 2, 2019 at the aquarium of the Multimar Wattforum national park centre in Toenning, northern Germany, during a rehearsal for a visitor event on St Nicholas Day. (Photo by Carsten Rehder / dpa / AFP)
People pose for pictures in the Colombian city of Medellin after the Medellin River and its banks were lighten up for Christmas, on December 2, 2019. (Photo by Joaquin SARMIENTO / AFP)
