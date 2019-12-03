24 hours in pictures, 3 December 2019

6/16

A tiger that narrowly survived a gruelling journey across Europe is pictured in his temporary enclosure at the AAP (Animal Advocacy and Protection) animal refuge in Villena near Alicante, on December 02, 2019. – In late October, Polish border authorities found 10 emaciated and dehydrated big cats in the back of a truck taking them from Italy to a zoo in Russia’s Dagestan Republic. Five of those tigers arrived at their new home after weeks of recovery at a Polish zoo. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)