Inside Cape Town’s Mineral World gemstone factory

It’s the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory
Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory.
1/15
Globes made from Lapis Lazuli representing the oceans and other assorted gemstones representing countries on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
2/15
Polished Aura Quartz coated with vaporized metal for sale at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
3/15
An Amazonite Buddha sculpture on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
4/15
An Amethyst tube on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
5/15
A general view of a tumbling drum in the gemstone tumbling factory at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
6/15
Rose Quartz crystals on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
7/15
A Picasso Jasper Buddha sculpture on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
8/15
Assorted polished gemstones for sale at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
9/15
An assortment of polished gemstone spheres on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
10/15
An assortment of polished gemstones on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
11/15
An Agate slice on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
12/15
Verdite elephant sculptures on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
13/15
An assortment of gemstone necklaces on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
14/15
Polished Aura Quartz pyramids for sale at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
15/15
A display of selected gemstones that fluoresce when subjected to ultraviolet light at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.