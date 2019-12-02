Multimedia 2.12.2019 03:55 pm

Inside Cape Town’s Mineral World gemstone factory

It’s the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory

Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory.

 

