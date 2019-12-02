Inside Cape Town’s Mineral World gemstone factory

1/15

Globes made from Lapis Lazuli representing the oceans and other assorted gemstones representing countries on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA