24 hours in pictures, 2 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Members of the Kathrada Youth Clubs form a red Aids ribbon on World Aids Day, 1 December 2019, during a four-day youth leadership camp to Robben Island. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has embarked on a centenary programme aimed at establishing 100 community clubs by 2029 which would be the 100th birthday of activist Ahmed Kathrada. The Clubs will be run by young people themselves, addressing issues and challenges faced by their communities. Picture supplied 1 December 2019 2/10 Participants march down Hollywood Boulevard for the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California, USA, 01 December 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA 3/10 Neighbours of the Chilean President Sebastian Pinera are sprayed with a fire extinguisher by protesters near Pinera’s house in Santiago on Decembrer 1, 2019. Demonstrations on Sunday concentrated on calling for an “unhappy birthday” to President Sebastian Pinera, on his 70th birthday. Near his home, in an affluent neighborhood of Santiago, dozens of protesters showed their rejection against the right-winger in front of a large security operation preventing the approach to Pinera’s residence. Picture: JAVIER TORRES / AFP 4/10 A Hindu devotee looks on after performing rituals at a temple ahead of the Gadhimai Festival in Bariyarpur, 160 km south of the capital Kathmandu, on December 1, 2019. Picture: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP 5/10 Aerial view of supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a rally marking his first year in office at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on December 1, 2019. Picture: PEDRO PARDO / AFP 6/10 Baker Robert Schiehandl reacts as his face is covered by powdered sugar during the preparation of a giant Christmas Stollen cake on a wagon prior to the 26th Dresden Stollen Festivalt, in Dresden, Germany, 01 December 2019. The large Stollen, a traditional German fruit bread covered with powdered sugar, weighs between three and four tonnes. The festival takes place on the Saturday before the second Advent Sunday. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER 7/10 Members of the Berlin Santa Claus Headquarters attend a Santa Claus assembly at the Friedrichsfelde Palace in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2019. Santa Clauses and angels underwent an honorary test by the chief Santa Claus and handed out small toys to the children. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON 8/10 Belarusian ballet dancers perform a scene of the ballet ‘Orr and Ora. People and Birds’ at the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of the Republic of Belarus, in Minsk, Belarus, late 01 December 2019. The ballet performance was dedicated to World AIDS Day. Picture: EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH 9/10 A man walks during snowfall in Tahitotfalu, Hungary, 02 December 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI 10/10 Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, during the final race of the Formula One Grand Prix season, on December 1, 2019. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

