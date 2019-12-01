Multimedia 1.12.2019 04:45 pm

All the action from the 2019 Gauteng Summer Cup

Eventful day of world-class horse racing and entertainment

Zillzaal has won the 2019 Gauteng Summer Cup, ridden by Denis Schwarz and trained by Sean Tarry, in a very close finish.

 

