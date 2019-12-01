All the action from the 2019 Gauteng Summer Cup

Eventful day of world-class horse racing and entertainment
Zillzaal has won the 2019 Gauteng Summer Cup, ridden by Denis Schwarz and trained by Sean Tarry, in a very close finish.
Jockey Denis Schwarz celebrates after riding Zillzaal to a win in the Gauteng Chris Gerber Summer Cup, 30 November 2019, at the Turffontein Racecourse. Zillzaal is trained by Sean Tarry. Picture: Michel Bega
Silvino Santo, left, and Didem Oztas pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Lebo Molax poses for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Mardi Gras ridden by Gavin Lerena wins the fifth race of the day, the New Turf Carriers Merchants, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse, on the Gauteng Summer Cup race day. Mardi Grass is trained by Sean Tarry. Picture: Michel Bega
Dawn Storom poses for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
A general view of Turffontein Racecourse during race 6, the TAB / Betting World Dingaans, 30 November 2019, at the Gauteng Summer Cup race day. Picture: Michel Bega
Jozaan Digue, left, and Chrisna Riche pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Zillzaal (far left), ridden by jockey Denis Schwarz, wins the Gauteng Chris Gerber Summer Cup, 30 November 2019, at the Turffontein Racecourse. Zillzaal is trained by Sean Tarry. Picture: Michel Bega
Hilton Mbentse poses for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Nono Marobela, left, Tebogo Kekana, centre, and Sindy Tshabalala pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
From left, Lerato Miyen, Maps Malapane, Phethego Malapane and Pheladi Makhubela pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Lebo Molax, left, Nthabi Freeman, centre, and Keke Freeman pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Keke Freeman poses for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Dannial Steenkamp and Kaylin Hayden pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Kaylin Hayden poses for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
Penny Magakwa and Vonani Chauke pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
From left, Mamoeti Mokgohloa, Precious Mkhondo, Emelda Gininda and Margaret Ratau, dressed by designer Queendom, pose for a photograph, 30 November 2019, at Turffontein Racecourse on the Gauteng Summer Cup raceday. Picture: Michel Bega
