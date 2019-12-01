48 hours in pictures, 1 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
An activist takes part in a protest against gender violence and the government in Santiago on November 29, 2019. Furious Chileans have since October 18 been protesting social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other issues. Picture: JAVIER TORRES / AFP
A feminist activist uses a slingshot during a protest against gender violence and patriarchy in Santiago on November 29, 2019. Furious Chileans have since October 18 been protesting social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other issues. Picture: JAVIER TORRES / AFP
A forensics officer works outside a tent on Cannon Street near London Bridge in the City of London, on November 30, 2019, following the November 29 terror incident on London Bridge. A man suspected of stabbing two people to death in a terror attack on London Bridge was an ex-prisoner convicted of terrorism offences and released last year, police said Saturday. Picture: AFP / Niklas HALLE’N
Floral tributes and photographs of the first victim to be named, Jack Merritt, are pictured close to London Bridge in the City of London, on December 1, 2019, following the November 29 deadly terror incident. Britain’s Boris Johnson said on December 1 the security services were stepping up monitoring of convicted terrorists released early from prison, as the London Bridge attack became embroiled in the election campaign. Picture: AFP / Ben STANSALL
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the third practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, a day ahead of the final race of the season, on November 30, 2019. Picture: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP
UAE elite aerobatic flying team “Al Fursan” flies over the Yas Marina circuit before the start of the qualifying session on November 30, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, a day ahead of the final race of the season. Picture: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP
A volunteer goes into water to wash his painted body after he participated in an awareness event on the eve of the ‘World AIDS Day’ in Kolkata on November 30, 2019. Picture: Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP
Russian artist Alexei Sergienko sits on his artwork ‘Money Throne X10’ whith one million US dollars at the Museum of Emotion in Moscow, Russia 01 December 2019, The Money Throne X10 is a joint project of Russian artist from St. Petersburg Alexei Sergienko and Russian billionaire Igor Rybakov. The goal of the project is to inspire people to increase their capital and arouse in them the desire to do their own business and achieve success. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A picture taken on November 30, 2019 shows smoke and vapor rising from the cooling towers and chimneys of the lignite-fired Jaenschwalde power plant in eastern Germany. Picture: Christophe Gateau / dpa / AFP
New Zealand’s wicketkeeper BJ Watling dives but fails to take a catch from England’s Rory Burns during the third day of the second cricket Test between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on December 1, 2019. Picture: DAVID GRAY / AFP
Naked activists take part in a protest against fur trade, called by international non profit animal rights organisation AnimaNaturalis, in Barcelona, on December 1, 2019, on the eve of the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Spain’s Socialist government offered to host this year’s UN climate conference, known as COP25, from December 2 to December 13, 2019, after the event’s original host Chile withdrew last month due to deadly riots over economic inequality. Spanish authorities expect some 25,000 participants and 1,500 journalists from around the world to attend the two-week gathering in Madrid. Picture: PAU BARRENA / AFP
Members of military history clubs, dressed in historic uniforms, prepare for a re-enactment of the Battle of Austerlitz near the city of Slavkov, Czech Republic, 30 November 2019. About 1,075 participants with 65 horses and 15 cannons took part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Austerlitz to mark its 214th anniversary. The battle, in which French emperor Napoleon achieved a crucial defeat over the united armies of Austrian emperor Franz I and Russian Tsar Alexander I, was fought on 02 December 1805. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A man with snowshoes hikes through the snow on a beautiful sunny day at Bretaye above Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, 30 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Russia goalkeeper Maksim Chuzhkov (C, bottom) in action against Emmanuele Zurlo (2-L, top) of Italy during the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup semifinal match between Italy and Russia at Los Pynandi Stadium in Luque, Paraguay, 30 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar
Polar bear Hertha plays with ice during Hertha’s first birthday event at the zoo Tierpark Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2019. Hertha was born on 01 December 2018 and has been named Hertha after the capital’s football club Hertha BSC. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
Visitors look out from a viewing area over the western suburbs of Tokyo toward Mount Fuji on November 30, 2019. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP
