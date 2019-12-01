48 hours in pictures, 1 December 2019

11/16

Naked activists take part in a protest against fur trade, called by international non profit animal rights organisation AnimaNaturalis, in Barcelona, on December 1, 2019, on the eve of the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Spain’s Socialist government offered to host this year’s UN climate conference, known as COP25, from December 2 to December 13, 2019, after the event’s original host Chile withdrew last month due to deadly riots over economic inequality. Spanish authorities expect some 25,000 participants and 1,500 journalists from around the world to attend the two-week gathering in Madrid. Picture: PAU BARRENA / AFP