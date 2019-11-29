Extinction Rebellion targets Black Friday

As enthusiastic shoppers around South Africa made their way to various shopping malls in search of discounted items, Extinction Rebellion hosted a protest outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange protesting against consumerism and to highlight the need for big business to invest in solar power in South Africa rather than coal powered powered stations.
Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion take part in a “die-in” outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, 29 November 2019. Members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group protested on Black Friday to highlight the need for big business to invest in solar power in South Africa rather than coal powered power stations. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of a young environmental activist group called Artivist join Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, 29 November 2019. Members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group protested on Black Friday to highlight the need for big business to invest in solar power in South Africa rather than coal powered power stations. Picture: Michel Bega
A mascot from Builders Warehouse can be seen inside a Checkers in Raslouw Lifestyle Centre promoting their Black Friday Specials, 29 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion demonstrate outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, 29 November 2019. Members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group protested on Black Friday to highlight the need for big business to invest in solar power in South Africa rather than coal powered power stations. Picture: Michel Bega
Black Friday shoppers are seen shopping at Centurion Mall looking for the best Black Friday specials, 29 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Black Friday shoppers are seen shopping at Centurion mall looking for the best Black Friday specials, 29 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
South Africans battle it out to take advantage of huge price cuts at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg, 29 November 2019. American, Black Friday is now a staple for South African festive season shopping. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A mascot from Builders Warehouse can be seen at The Mall@Reds in Centurion, promoting their Black Friday Specials, 29 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
