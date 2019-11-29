Multimedia 29.11.2019 05:01 pm

Extinction Rebellion targets Black Friday

Protest draws a crowd outside the JSE

As enthusiastic shoppers around South Africa made their way to various shopping malls in search of discounted items, Extinction Rebellion hosted a protest outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange protesting against consumerism and to highlight the need for big business to invest in solar power in South Africa rather than coal powered powered stations.

 

