24 hours in pictures, 29 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/20
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 29, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images
2/20
A family poses for a photograph with Father Christmas at the Emperors Palace Garden of Lights, 28 November 2019, at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. The Garden of Lights will be open until 5 January daily from 7pm till 10pm. The garden features characters such as Christmas Elves, Mr Snowman, The Festive Fairy and The Candyman, plus a fun fair or rides. Picture: Michel Bega
3/20
Tourists visit Orne Harbur in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica on November 08, 2019. Picture: Johan ORDONEZ / AFP
4/20
A water vendor waits for customers on a foggy morning at the Maidan park in Kolkata on November 29, 2019. Picture: Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP
5/20
Local residents walk over foamy discharge, caused by pollutants, as it mixes with the surf at a beach in Chennai on November 29, 2019. Picture: Arun SANKAR / AFP
6/20
A girl walks in a muddy path at the makeshift camp next to the overcrowded refugee camp of Moria near the capital Mytilene in the island of Lesbos on November 29, 2019. Conditions remain difficult in the overcrowded camp counting over 18.000 people with winter fast approaching. Last week the government announced it will shut down the three largest of its overcrowded migrant camps on islands facing Turkey, and replace them with new closed facilities with much larger capacity. Picture: ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
7/20
Demonstrators clash with riot police water cannon during a protest against the government in Santiago on November 28, 2019. Furious Chileans have since October 18 been protesting social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other issues. Picture: Johan ORDONEZ / AFP
8/20
A demonstrator confronts a riot police water cannon during a protest against the government in Santiago on November 28, 2019. Furious Chileans have since October 18 been protesting social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other issues. Picture: Johan ORDONEZ / AFP
9/20
An Iraqi man mourns his brother during a funeral procession for anti-government demonstrators killed during protests a day earlier, in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on November 29, 2019. Nearly 45 people were reportedly killed and hundreds wounded across Iraq yesterday, at least 16 of them in Najaf, a day after the torching of Iran’s consulate there. Picture: Haidar HAMDANI / AFP
10/20
JMPD Top Officer for 2019, Phineas Manyama poses for a picture, 29 November 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
11/20
A picture taken on November 28, 2019 at the Montcigoux Manor in Saint-Pierre-de-Frugie shows the remains of “Ernest”, a man found underground in 1931 by construction workers digging a cellar, who lived between 1278 and 1388 according to a Carbon 14 analysis. Prior to the analysis, Ernest was suspected by a local rumour to be Ernest de Fontaubert, master of the manor, who lived in the 19th century. Picture: AFP / GEORGES GOBET
12/20
Pablo Clark Racing hosted a Hot Wheels collectors networking day at their offices and workshop in Kyalami, 28 November 2019. They had some of their racing Ferraris out on display and allowed visitors the opportunity to look around their workshop that is used mostly to service and maintain Ferraris. Collecting Hot Wheels is a big thing with the highest price paid for a single car around $150 000. They had speakers that talked about insurance and why some of these toy cars are so collectable as well as racing and other things related to the Hot Wheels collector. Picture: Neil McCartney
13/20
A sculpture shows a Ferrari F1-2000 racing car, made of trash metal, at the ‘Essen Motor Show’ fair in Essen, western Germany, on November 29, 2019. Picture: AFP / INA FASSBENDER
14/20
People walk past a New year tree in central Kemerovo on November 29, 2019. An expensive holiday tree installed in the centre of an industrial Siberian city was ridiculed online and on national media as a symbol of corruption, though authorities defended the high-tech purchase. The 25-metre artificial tree in Kemerovo, a city surrounded by coal mines, cost 18 million rubles ($280,000), an amount that happens to be three times more than the country’s main tree installed in the Kremlin. Picture: AFP / Danil AYKIN
15/20
Two Security officers looking for Black Friday specials for their children at a Toys R Us in Centurion Mall, 29 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
16/20
A mascot from Builders Warehouse can be seen at The Mall@Reds in Centurion, promoting their Black Friday Specials, 29 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
17/20
Products for sale at the Cannabis Expo are pictured, 29 November 2019. The expo is a global marketplace for education, products and businesses serving the cannabis industry and its medicinal, agricultural, financial and lifestyle aspects. Taking place annually in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. The Cannabis Expo is currently on at the Sandton Convention Centre and will run until the 1st December 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
18/20
A photo taken with a drone shows workers wrapping pine trees into nets before transporting them to a Christmas tree market near a local fir nursery in Nemespatro, Hungary, 29 November 2019. Decorating an evergreen tree with lights for the celebration of Christmas dates back to the 16th century and is often brought in connection with Protestant Church reformer Martin Luther. Picture: EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga
19/20
The ‘Ronald McDonald’ balloon floats down Central Park West during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 28 November 2019. The annual parade, which began in 1924, features giant balloons of characters from popular culture floating above the streets of Manhattan. Picture: EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
20/20
Stanley Ngara wears a hat with patches that read ‘King’ and ‘Condom’ as he rests while distributing condoms to slum dwellers in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. Forty-seven-year-old NGO worker Ngara, known to locals as the ‘King of Condoms’, distributes condoms in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Nairobi where cases of HIV/AIDS are high but people often shy away from discussing it, to raise awareness about safe sex. Ngara, who lost some of his childhood friends to the disease, started distributing condoms to people in Nairobi some seven years ago. ‘Kenya needs more kings and queens of condoms’, says Ngara. Stigmatization and ignorance are prevalent in poor neighborhoods such as Kibera where the talk of HIV and AIDS is still a taboo. Although he distributed more than 14,000 condoms in one morning, ‘many many more condoms are needed’ to one day see a generation free of AIDS in his country. According to UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, some 1.6 million people were living with HIV in Kenya in 2018 while 25,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses. World AIDS Day will mark its 31st anniversary on 01 December 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA
