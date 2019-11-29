24 hours in pictures, 29 November 2019

20/20

Stanley Ngara wears a hat with patches that read ‘King’ and ‘Condom’ as he rests while distributing condoms to slum dwellers in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, 28 November 2019. Forty-seven-year-old NGO worker Ngara, known to locals as the ‘King of Condoms’, distributes condoms in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Nairobi where cases of HIV/AIDS are high but people often shy away from discussing it, to raise awareness about safe sex. Ngara, who lost some of his childhood friends to the disease, started distributing condoms to people in Nairobi some seven years ago. ‘Kenya needs more kings and queens of condoms’, says Ngara. Stigmatization and ignorance are prevalent in poor neighborhoods such as Kibera where the talk of HIV and AIDS is still a taboo. Although he distributed more than 14,000 condoms in one morning, ‘many many more condoms are needed’ to one day see a generation free of AIDS in his country. According to UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, some 1.6 million people were living with HIV in Kenya in 2018 while 25,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses. World AIDS Day will mark its 31st anniversary on 01 December 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA