24 hours in pictures, 28 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 South Africa’s rugby team Captain Siya Kolisi (C) is interviewed ahead of the UEFA Champions league Group E football match between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2019. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP 2/10 Lebanese anti-government protesters work on constructing a sculpture of a Phoenix, set in the centre of the capital Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square next to a giant sign of a fist with the slogan “revolution” and opposite Mohammed al-Amin mosque on November 28, 2019, with the sculpture designed by Lebanese artist and activist Hayat Nazir made from the remains of tents destroyed by supporters the Shiite movements Hezbollah and Amal. Picture: AFP / JOSEPH EID 3/10 Meeting to elect new mayor after the resignation of Herman Mashaba. DA fielded Funzela Ngobeni, the Economic Freedom Fighters has nominated Musa Novela and the ANC has named Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Lillian Mogauwe 4/10 ANC councillors sing and dance as they arrive, 28 November 2019, in the Joburg council chambers ahead of the vote for a new Joburg Mayor. The vote was postponed to December 4 and 5. Picture: Michel Bega 5/10 Students do asana poses during part of their 200 hour Kundalini yoga teachers training course conducted by Yonga4Alex in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 November 2019. The Non-government organization Yoga4Alex, aims to bring the practice of Kundalini Yoga to school children and other citizens in the township of Alex, Johannesburg, as a means of community empowerment. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/10 Muslims hold pictures of Umer Ilyas, a Muslim man who prevented Lars Thorson the leader of Norway’s Stop Islamization of Norway (SIAN) for desecrating the holy Koran, during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, 28 November 2019. Lars Thorson, a leader of SIAN on 19 November burned a copy of the Koran in the city of Kristiansand, Norway. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR 7/10 Globes made from Lapis Lazuli representing the oceans and other assorted gemstones representing countries on display at Mineral World in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2019. Southern Africa is often considered the gemstone capital of the world as almost half of the world’s gemstones are found in this region. Mineral World which started in Simon’s Town in 1970 has a vast selection of precious and semi precious gemstones, minerals, man made stones and clays and is also home to the world’s largest gemstone tumbling factory. There are a wide variety of tumble polished gemstones including Tiger’s Eye, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Jasper, Agates, Crystals and Lapis Lazuli. The complex houses the gemstone tumbling factory, the rock shop gemstone and crystal store, a bulk buy gemstone sales shop, scratch patch gemstone garden for children and an underground putt-putt golf course. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 8/10 A man watches fish and sharks swim at the Miami Seaquarium on November 27, 2019, in Miami, Florida. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP 9/10 An unknown surfer wipes out during the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Backdoor Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu on November 27, 2019. Picture: Brian Bielmann / AFP 10/10 King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (R) rides on the duo bike during a working visit to the Fietsmaatjes Foundation in Warmond, on November 28, 2019. This foundation ensures that people who are unable to cycle independently can still go out with a volunteer. Picture: AFP / ANP / Robin UTRECHT

