24 hours in pictures, 27 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 An Iraqi demonstrator clad with the national flag walks under a bridge as smoke billows from burning tyres amid ongoing anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra on November 27, 2019. Iraqi anti-government protesters blocked roads with burning tyres in the country’s south, as schools and public offices stayed shut a day after deadly clashes with security forces, as part of the biggest wave of protests since 2003, leaving more than 350 people dead and around 15,000 wounded since early October. Picture: Hussein FALEH / AFP 2/11 Israeli women from the Ethiopian Jewish community pray during the Sigd holiday marking the desire to ‘return to Jerusalem’, as they celebrate from a hilltop in the holy city overlooking the Temple Mount, on November 27, 2019. Sigd used to mark the aspirations of Ethiopian Jews to go to Jerusalem and nowadays the festivity is celebrated in Jerusalem with thousands of Ethiopians from all over Israel congregating to pray together, led by their religious leaders, the ‘Kessim’ who recites prayers while they overlook the old city of Jerusalem. Picture: GALI TIBBON / AFP 3/11 Communal worker blows dead leaves autumn foliage in Jubilee park in Brussels, Belgium, 26 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ 4/11 People stand in front of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, western Albania on November 27, 2019, after an earthquake hit Albania. Albania was in national mourning on November 27 as emergency workers continued to pull bodies from the ruins of buildings gutted by a violent earthquake, with nearly 30 dead found so far and more than 40 rescued alive. Tirana declared a state of emergency in the areas hardest-hit by the November 26 pre-dawn earthquake: the coastal city of Durres and the town of Thumane, where victims were trapped by toppled buildings. Picture: AFP / Armend NIMANI 5/11 Activists holding umbrellas in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stand in front of the Chinese consulate in the financial district of Manila on November 27, 2019. The group expressed their solidarity with the pro-democracy protesters of Hong Kong, condemning the increased violence by police against students and protesters. Picture: AFP / DANTE DIOSINA JR 6/11 Robert Irwin (L) and Terri Irwin arrive for the 33rd Annual ARIA Music Awards at The Star in Sydney, Australia, 27 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS 7/11 Protesters hold placards and banners as they gesture in front of Nigeria’s National Assembly during a protest on the Hate Speech Bill and Social Media Bill in Abuja, on November 27, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathered in different state assemblies in Nigeria to condemn the proposed Hate Speech and Social Media Bills. The proposed bill has sparked controversy in Africa’s most populous country, with rights activists, prominent figures and opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari speaking out against it. Picture: AFP / Kola Sulaimon 8/11 Albanian soldiers joined by the Italian search and rescue team search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. Albania was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on 26 November leaving until now over 30 people dead and 200 injured. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ 9/11 A dog runs on Ondarreta beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 26 November 2019. According to forecasts, temperatures will raise in the north of the country due to winds from the south. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta 10/11 A woman takes an escalator past a sculpture titled ‘The best virtue is like water – Laozi’ by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled ‘Dialogue beyond Time and Space’ at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. The exhibition showcasing over 110 pieces of Wu’s work is being shown in the iconic building of the Phoenix center, where its futuristic architectural design works as immense backdrop for the art work. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG 11/11 A male Philippine eagle named Geothermica is seen in an exclosure at Jurong Bird Park in Singapore on November 27, 2019. Singapore unveiled two Philippine eagles at its main aviary November 27, the first breeding pair of the critically endangered raptors to be brought outside their native country as part of a conservation plan. Picture: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.