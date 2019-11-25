24 hours in pictures, 25 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Shoes painted in red are placed on the ground to symbolise victims of femicide as part of an exhibition to condemn all kinds of violence toward women, in Square Jourdan, in the European district of Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2019. Since 01 January, some 100 women were killed by current or former partners in Belgium, media reported. The goal of the Red Shoes Exhibition is to commemorate all of these victims. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET 2/13 Iranian pro-government demonstrators gather in the capital Tehran’s central Enghelab Square on November 25, 2019, to condemn days of “rioting” that the Islamic republic blames on its foreign foes. – In a shock announcement 10 days ago, Iran had raised the price of petrol by up to 200 percent, triggering nationwide protests in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions. Picture: ATTA KENARE / AFP 3/13 Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba inspects a pass-out parade of 1 085 JMPD officers at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/13 An aerial view shows the damage caused reported airstrikes by pro-regime forces in the town of Kansafrah, in the south of Syria’s Idlib province on November 25, 2019. Picture: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP 5/13 Seagulls fly over a man swimming in the Mediterranean sea off the French riviera city of Nice, on November 25, 2019. Picture: VALERY HACHE / AFP 6/13 An elderly man is silhouetted as he walks on an overpass in Beijing on November 25, 2019. Picture: NOEL CELIS / AFP 7/13 Tshwane ANC Chair, Dr. Kgosi Maepa is seen during a press briefing held at Tshwane House, 25 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/13 Farmers protest with their tractors against the government’s environmental policies including plans to phase out glyphosate pesticides in Dortmund, western Germany on November 25, 2019. Farmers from all over the country are on their way to Berlin where they will stage further protest on November 26, 2019. Picture: AFP / INA FASSBENDER 9/13 A Chilean rose tarantula (Grammostola rosea) rests on the face of a visitor at a giant spiders and insects exhibition in Hanover, northern Germany, on November 23, 2019. Picture: AFP / dpa / Peter Steffen 10/13 Labourers push wooden boards before carrying them to construct a temporary pontoon bridge over the Ganges river for the upcoming Hindu festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad on November 24, 2019. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati – in Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January – mid February. Picture: SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP 11/13 A labourer arranges tomatoes in crates at a market in Lahore on November 24, 2019. Picture: Arif ALI / AFP 12/13 This photo taken with a drone shows a tourist riding a wave while using a surfboard at Lhoknga beach in Aceh province on November 24, 2019. Picture: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP 13/13 A Russian man fishes on a first thin ice on a pond as temperatures plunged to minus 9 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 25 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

