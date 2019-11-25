24 hours in pictures, 25 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
The building known as the Bank of Lisbon building on Pixley ka Isaka Seme street (formerly Sauer Street) in Johannesburg that used to house the Department of Health is imploded, 24 November 2019. A massive fire raged through the building just over a year ago and it compromised the structure in such a way that it needed to be destroyed. Picture: Neil McCartney
Workers install walkways amid rising water levels at San Marco square in Venice, northern Italy, 24 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
Papuans perform during the Papua life arts festival held at a shopping mall in Surabaya on November 22, 2019. The Papua festival, which showcases the culture of Indonesia’s easternmost province, runs from November 22-24. Picture: JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP
A demonstrator is being held while riot police are reached by a petrol bomb during clashes within a protest against the government in Santiago on November 22, 2019. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday that police may have broken protocols in responding to a month of protests, and prosecutors will investigate whether they violated human rights. Picture: JAVIER TORRES / AFP
A visitor to Melrose Arch enjoys some of the spectacular Christmas light displays at the centre, 23 November 2019. Viewing of the lighting display is free every evening until 5 January. The centre will also host a Christmas Market from 27 November. Picture: Michel Bega
People take part in a protest to condemn violence against women, on November 23, 2019, in Paris. Picture: DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP
A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong on November 24, 2019. Hong Kong voters turned out in high numbers on November 24 for district council elections that the city’s pro-democracy movement hopes will add pressure on the Beijing-backed government to hear their demands. Picture: VIVEK PRAKASH / AFP
Tourists take photos on the flooded St. Mark’s Square, by the Bell Tower (Rear R) and St. Mark’s Basilica (Rear C) on November 24, 2019 in Venice during a high tide “Acqua Alta” meteorological phenomenon with a high of 140 cm expected. Flood-hit Venice was bracing for another, though smaller, high tide on November 24, after Italy declared on November 15 a state of emergency for the UNESCO city where perilous deluges have caused millions of euros worth of damage. Picture: Miguel MEDINA / AFP
A model presents a creation by Hungarian designer Anita Pasztor during the Marie Claire Fashion Days of Budapest on November 23, 2019 in the ‘Millenaris’ cultural centre. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP
The chemical ship ‘Blue Star’ has run aground in Ares, La Coruna, Spain, 23 November 2019. The vessel under Maltese flag ran aground due to strongs winds, reports said. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIKO DELGADO
A labourer arranges tomatoes in crates at a market in Lahore on November 24, 2019. Picture: Arif ALI / AFP
People wait outside a polling station in Bissau early on November 24, 2019, as part of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau. Some 700,000 voters are registered for the November 24 poll, with indicative results due early next week. Guinea-Bissau has suffered four coups and a string of political assassinations since independence from Portugal in 1974. Picture: JOHN WESSELS / AFP
Labourers push wooden boards before carrying them to construct a temporary pontoon bridge over the Ganges river for the upcoming Hindu festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad on November 24, 2019. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati – in Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January – mid February. Picture: SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP
This photo taken with a drone shows a tourist riding a wave while using a surfboard at Lhoknga beach in Aceh province on November 24, 2019. Picture: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP
Aerial view of Brazil’s Flamengo fans surrounding a bus carrying the Flamengo football team during a celebration parade after their Libertadores Final football match victory against Argentina’s River Plate, Rio de janeiro on November 24, 2019. Picture: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
Pope Francis (C) arrives for a holy mass at the Tokyo Dome stadium in Tokyo on November 25, 2019. Pope Francis called on November 25 for renewed efforts to help victims of Japan’s 2011 “triple disaster” of earthquake, tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown, noting “concern” in the country over the continued use of nuclear power. Picture: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP
The portrait of late K-pop star Goo Hara is seen surrounded by flowers at a memorial altar at a hospital in Seoul on November 25, 2019. Fans mourned and questions were asked November 25 after K-pop star and revenge porn victim Goo Hara was found dead in a possible suicide, which would make her the second female singer in a month to take her own life in the high-pressure industry. Picture: Dong-A Ilbo / AFP
