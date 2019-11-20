24 hours in pictures, 20 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Sailor David Jeschke of Germany windsurfs in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 November 2019. Many of Europe’s top professional windsurfers train in Cape Town in the southern hemisphere summer with strong winds and waves providing good conditions for the sport. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/13 A Thai man dressed in a Pope Francis costume greets young students waving Thai and Vatican flags Pope Francis’ arrival to the Apostolic Nunciature Embassy of the Holy See in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2019. Pope Francis has begun his three-day visit to Thailand, which runs from 20 to 23 November 2019. It will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the ‘Mission de Siam’ and is aimed at promoting inter-religious dialogue. Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades. It will be the second papal to visit Thailand after the late John Paul II in 1984. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 3/13 The Kyalami racetrack was a hive of activity yesterday, as teams and organisers prepared for the weekend’s Kyalami 9-Hour race, returning to South Africa for the first time in 37 years. The event will be the final round of this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge, with a total of 29 exotic sports cars, each with three drivers, facing the starter. The GT cars will take to the tarmac for the first time at 10am today, with further open test sessions at 2pm and 6pm, respectively. Other attractions at Kyalami will include a music concert, with Black Coffee to present his “Africa is not a Jungle” show. Seen at Kyalami yesterday was the Team Perfect Circle equipe – one of three all-South African crews in the race. Seen with their Porsche 997 GT3 is Franco Scribante, Andre’ Bezuidenhout and Dino Scribante. Picture: Tony Alves 4/13 Anti-government protesters clash with police during demonstrations in Santiago, Chile, 19 November 2019. At least 20 people have died since the protest began more than a month ago over a hike in subway fares. Picture: EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ 5/13 Julius Malema an Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leave the Randburg Magistrate’s Court after appearing on charges of assaulting a police officer, 20 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/13 Chinese dancer Meng Qingyang performs in her Zodiac production rooster costume for the media at the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney, Australia, 20 November 2019. Meng will perform Tales of Twelve Chinese Zodiac at the State Theatre in Sydney on 21 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 7/13 A visitor takes photos of ‘Christ You Know It Ain’t Easy’ artwork during the exhibition of British artist Sarah Lucas, at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China, 20 November 2019. Her solo exhibition shows more than 100 works from the artists’s thirty-year career, and runs until 16 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY 8/13 A rescue diver from the fire services department is rinsed after entering the sewage system to search for the protesters, who escaped from The Hong Kong Poytechnic University (PolyU) on the fourth day of a stand-off with police in Hong Kong, China, 20 November 2019. Hong Kong is in its sixth month of mass protests, which were originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill, and have since turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL 9/13 An Israeli Merkava tank drives in a cloud of dust during a military training in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights next to the border with Syria, 20 November 2019. The Israeli army announced that its fighter jets struck dozens of military targets of Iran-backed forces and the Syrian army near Damascus in response to rockets allegedly fired by Iranian militants from Syrian territory towards Israel the night before. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI 10/13 A death mask of Alexander von Humboldt is displayed in the exhibition ‘Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt’ in the German Historical Museum, in Berlin, Germany, 20 November 2019. The exhibition displays around 350 objects and explores the different approaches of the two brothers to politics, science and society of their times. Picture: EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA 11/13 Ivorian fishermen come back from the sea in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 20 November 2019, on the eve of ‘World Day of Artisanal Fishermen and Sea Workers’, also known as ‘World Fisheries Day’. Fishing workers from more than 30 countries during a meeting to form an international fishers’ representation or organization created the World Day and the World Forum of Fishermen and Fishery Workers in New Delhi on 21 November 1997 to emphasize the importance of this profession. One of their main objectives is to protect and promote the rights of all people living from artisanal fisheries but also the awareness for sustainable fishing and to fight against illegal and forced labour in the fishing sector. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA 12/13 Myanmar man carries a rice bag on a cart as he works at a rice mill in Moulmeingyun township of Ayeyarwaddy region, Myanmar, 20 November 2019. Ayeyarwaddy delta region is the largest rice cultivated area in Myanmar which is the world’s seventh-largest rice-producing country. Picture: EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO 13/13 US actresses Kristen Bell (R) and Idina Menzel are honored with the 2,681st and 2682nd stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 19 November 2019. The stars were dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures and Live Theater/Performance. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

