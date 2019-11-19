24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Goods of Nintendo game character Mario are displayed at a new Nintendo store during a press preview in Tokyo on November 19, 2019. Nintendo opens the doors this week at its first brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo, offering everything from Super Mario mugs to Zelda handbags at a complex targeting visiting gamers and local enthusiasts. Picture: AFP / Behrouz MEHRI
A member of the Khabour Guards (MNK) Assyrian Syrian militia, affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), walks in the ruins of the Assyrian Church of the Virgin Mary, which was previously destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the village of Tal Nasri south of the town of Tal Tamr in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province on November 15, 2019. The few Assyrian Christians who escaped the Islamic State group invasion in 2015, and did not choose to emigrate, now anxiously watch the advance of Turkish forces toward their villages in southern Hassakeh province. Ankara is still trying to gain ground despite two ceasefire agreements reached last month to put an end to its offensive against the Kurdish-dominated region. Turkey had launched the offensive on October 9 to push back from its border the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and deemed a “terrorist” group by Ankara. Picture: AFP / Delil Souleiman
SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia during a press conference at SAA’s Airlines Park in Kempton Park, 19 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney
US brewer and Instagram influencer, Megan Stone joins forces with Laine Brew Company to encourage those from diverse social backgrounds to consider a career in brewing by launching a new apprenticeship scheme to offer opportunities with the pub and brewing group at The Four Thieves pub in Clapham Junction November 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images for Laine Brewing Company
A man walks in front a fire blockade set by supporters of Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales in the outskirts of Sacaba, Chapare province, Cochabamba, on November 18, 2019. Bolivia’s interim president said Sunday she will call new elections soon, as the country struggles with violent unrest a week after the resignation of Evo Morales. Picture: AFP / RONALDO SCHEMIDT
Demonstrators protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against the government in Santiago on November 18, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera condemned on Sunday for the first time what he called abuses committed by police in dealing with four weeks of violent unrest that have rocked Chile and which has left 22 people dead and more than 2,000 injured. Chileans have been protesting social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other issues. Picture: AFP / Martin BERNETTI
Protea Glen residents burn tyres at the corner of Wild Chestnut and Impala Rd in Soweto, 19 November 2019, after Eskom switched off electricity to non paying residents in the area despite residents claiming they were up to date with their payment. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Lebanese protesters flee from security forces on their way back after having cut through the security barrier leading to the government palace at Riad al-Solh square in the capital Beirut’s downtown district on November 19, 2019. An unprecedented protest movement against the ruling elite entered its second month with the country in the grip of political and economic turmoil. The leaderless pan-sectarian movement has swept the Mediterranean country since October 17, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government. Picture: AFP / Anwar AMRO
Iranians are pictured exercising in a park in Tehran on November 19, 2019. Three security personnel have been killed by “rioters” in Iran, the latest deaths in protests that showed no sign of subsiding Tuesday despite a wave of arrests and internet shutdown. The deaths take to at least five the number of people confirmed to have been killed in the nationwide demonstrations that erupted on Friday against a shock decision to impose petrol price hikes. The situation on the streets remains unclear largely due to the government-imposed internet outage which has entered a third day. Picture: AFP / ATTA KENARE
A shopkeeper arranges counterfeit high-end brand wallets at a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2019. After China, South East Asia is an important hub both for manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit consumer goods. Despite the efforts of local authorities, counterfeit goods are still available in local markets as well as online stores. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Clowns perform on the 6th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, 17 November 2019. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong, Province, China. Also known as a Chinese Riviera just opposite to Macau. Borders Hong Kong to the east and Macau to the west. It is one of China`s first Special Economic Zones. The world’s longest sea-crossing bridge, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge has become essential for coordinating innovative developments in cities of the Greater Bay Area. In one year nearly 500 new Macao enterprises were registered in Zhuhai`s Hengqin Free Trade Zone. Zhuhai due location and neighboring cities start to attract more visitors with its entertainment business such as China International Circus Festival. China International Circus Festival is considered one of the top venues and the best-paid circus festivals in the world. First time held in 2013 and completed five successful seasons, attracted 45 countries circus playing teams, 134 boutique’s spectacular shows. The Monte-Carlo International Festival, also considered as a world-class festival will present shows in Zhuhai this year. A total of 24 circus troupes and 200 performers from 22 countries will participate in the 6th China International Festival. Visitors can enjoy watching aerial acrobatics, extreme sports, magic shows and clowns in the Chimelong International Circus City. The design of the Chimelong International Circus City has been inspired by the story of The Lord of The Rings. A large circular LED screen has been embedded in the silver façade of the theater which looks like a diamond ring, adding a variety of modern effects offers a new visual experience. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski
