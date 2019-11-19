24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2019

11/11

Clowns perform on the 6th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, 17 November 2019. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong, Province, China. Also known as a Chinese Riviera just opposite to Macau. Borders Hong Kong to the east and Macau to the west. It is one of China`s first Special Economic Zones. The world’s longest sea-crossing bridge, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge has become essential for coordinating innovative developments in cities of the Greater Bay Area. In one year nearly 500 new Macao enterprises were registered in Zhuhai`s Hengqin Free Trade Zone. Zhuhai due location and neighboring cities start to attract more visitors with its entertainment business such as China International Circus Festival. China International Circus Festival is considered one of the top venues and the best-paid circus festivals in the world. First time held in 2013 and completed five successful seasons, attracted 45 countries circus playing teams, 134 boutique’s spectacular shows. The Monte-Carlo International Festival, also considered as a world-class festival will present shows in Zhuhai this year. A total of 24 circus troupes and 200 performers from 22 countries will participate in the 6th China International Festival. Visitors can enjoy watching aerial acrobatics, extreme sports, magic shows and clowns in the Chimelong International Circus City. The design of the Chimelong International Circus City has been inspired by the story of The Lord of The Rings. A large circular LED screen has been embedded in the silver façade of the theater which looks like a diamond ring, adding a variety of modern effects offers a new visual experience. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski