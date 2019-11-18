24 hours in pictures, 18 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A masked Iraqi protester flashes the victory gesture as he stands before burning tires at a roadblock in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on November 18, 2019. Picture: AFP / Haidar HAMDANI
A woman sits in a bench in front of graffiti on the wall Moscow, Russia, 18 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize together with MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku have a tour of the Alexandra Community Health Centre, 18 November 2019. He was there to speak about the diabetes epidemic that faces South Africa and government’s plans on the management of diabetes. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Rescuers sail near a suspension bridge which collapsed on November 18, 2019, in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, southwest France. A 15-year-old girl was killed after a suspension bridge over a river collapsed on November 19, causing a car, a truck and possibly a third vehicle to plunge into the water, local authorities said. Four people were rescued but several others were feared missing after the collapse of the bridge linking the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse, said fire service and local security chief Etienne Guyot. Picture: ERIC CABANIS / AFP
A man stands in front of cricket themed mural paintings on the walls of Eden Gardens ahead of the first pink ball day-night Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata on November 18, 2019. Picture: AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR
Striking South African Airways (SAA) workers protest at an entrance to Cape Town International Airport, South Africa 18 November 2019. South African Airways (SAA) flights remain grounded following four days of strike action. Thousands of SAA employees have downed tools across South Africa in an indefinite industrial action protesting against mass retrenchments and demanding wage increases as the airline struggles to find a resolution with unions and has to deal with its crippled finances. SAA Acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia has said ” SAA?s balance sheet has historically been weak and remains so despite recent substantial capital injections from the government. Our continued losses and reliance on government guarantees to borrow money from lenders have increased the interest costs, which impacts the operating cost of the business. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Residents walk as the Grand Trunk (GT) road is blocked during a protest led by Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) supporters against the current government on the outskirts of Lahore on November 18, 2019. A Pakistani Islamist leader who led thousands of supporters into the capital two weeks ago and demanded Imran Khan’s resignation called off his demonstration on November 13, but insisted he would move to “Plan B” and continue trying to topple the government. Picture: AFP / ARIF ALI
Greenpeace activists climb onto the cooling tower and unveil a banner reading ‘Switch off!’ under a painted red X, at the brown coal-fired power plant Neurath in Grevenbroich, Germany, 18 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MORITZ MUELLER
Plastic waste and debris that accumulated by recent storms is washed up on the shore of the Caracciolo seafront in Naples, Italy, 18 November 2019. Parts of Italy have experienced heavy rains and strong winds in the past days. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Israel’s national airline El Al’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger aircraft that will commence operation on the Budapest – Tel Aviv service route arrives to Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, 18 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes
Sikh devotees show their skills at Gatka, a form of Sikh martial art, during a religious procession held to celebrate to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism in Bhopal, India, 18 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
A chef (C) prepares a dish in one of the exhibitors at Barcelona Gastronomy Forum, Catalonia, 18 November 2019. The three-day congress title ‘(Re)Thinking Gastronomy’ is focused in the new European haute cuisine. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
A Nepalese competitor in action in a circuit workout during the third national Street Workout Competition in Kathmandu, Nepal, 16 November 2019. According to organizers, the competition over 120 athletes compete for a 500 US dollar top prize. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A visitor observes an artwork during press preview of Exhibition ‘Move little hands… “Move!” by Czech surrealists Jan and Eva Svankmajer in Dresden, Germany, 18 November 2019. Exhibition Move little hands… “Move!” presents surrealistic art works and animation of czech famous artist and animator Jan Svankmajer and his wife Eva. Exhibition runs from 19 November – 08 March of 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
