24 hours in pictures, 18 November 2019

6/14

Striking South African Airways (SAA) workers protest at an entrance to Cape Town International Airport, South Africa 18 November 2019. South African Airways (SAA) flights remain grounded following four days of strike action. Thousands of SAA employees have downed tools across South Africa in an indefinite industrial action protesting against mass retrenchments and demanding wage increases as the airline struggles to find a resolution with unions and has to deal with its crippled finances. SAA Acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia has said ” SAA?s balance sheet has historically been weak and remains so despite recent substantial capital injections from the government. Our continued losses and reliance on government guarantees to borrow money from lenders have increased the interest costs, which impacts the operating cost of the business. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA