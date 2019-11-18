48 hours in pictures, 17 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/16
Winner Red Bull KTM Ajo’s rider Brad Binder celebrates with champagne on the podium after the Moto2 race of the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste near Valencia, on November 17, 2019. Picture: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
2/16
A ferry travels along the river Brahmaputra during sunset in Guwahati on November 15, 2019. Picture: Biju BORO / AFP
3/16
People walk on the Hochmosel Bridge ahead the opening of the bridge after eight years of construction in Zeltingen-Rachtig, on November 16, 2019. The bridge with an altitude of 160m will be open from November 21, 2019. Picture: Harald Tittel / dpa / AFP
4/16
Renault’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo powers his car during a practice session at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 16, 2019, on the eve of the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix. Picture: Carl DE SOUZA / AFP
5/16
Anti-government protesters draped in Iraqi national flags walk into clouds of smoke from burning tires during a demonstration in the southern city of Basra on November 17, 2019, as protesters cut-off roads and activists call for a general strike. Iraqis flooded the streets of the capital and southern cities in a general strike that bolstered the weeks-long movement demanding a government overhaul. Protesters cut roads in the oil-rich port city of Basra by burning tyres and in Hillah, south of Baghdad, students and other activists massed in front of the provincial headquarters. Picture: Hussein FALEH / AFP
6/16
Russian Alexander Samarin performs during the exhibition gala at the Rostelecom Cup 2019 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow on November 17, 2019. Picture: Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP
7/16
This undated picture released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 18, 2019 shows members of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the Korean People’s Army parachuting during airborne insertion training at an undisclosed location. Picture: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
8/16
Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks on stage at “First in the West” event in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 17, 2019. Picture: Bridget BENNETT / AFP
9/16
A protester (L) is beaten by riot police while attempting to find safe passage out of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019. Pro-democracy demonstrators holed up in a Hong Kong university campus set the main entrance ablaze on November 18 after police warned they may use live rounds, deepening fears over how nearly six months of unrest across the city will end. Picture: Ye Aung Thu / AFP
10/16
A newborn baby poses during a photo session in Banda Aceh on November 18, 2019. Picture: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP
11/16
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with the winner’s trophy to after the men’s singles final match on day eight of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 17, 2019. Tsitsipas beat Austria’s Dominic Thiem to win the match 6-7, 6-2, 7-6. Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP
12/16
Sri Lanka’s President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) arrives to take the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony at the Ruwanwelisaya temple in Anuradhapura on November 18, 2019. Sri Lanka’s new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in November 18 at a Buddhist temple revered by his core Sinhalese nationalist supporters, following an election victory that triggered fear and concern among the island’s Tamil and Muslim minority communities. Picture: Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI / AFP
13/16
A lineated barbet (R) and a jungle myna (L) fight in the Morigaon district of Assam, India, 17 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
14/16
Rrising water levels at San Marco square in Venice, northern Italy, 17 November 2019. High tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrea Merola
15/16
A woman walks with her dog in park during autumn day in Sofia, Bulgaria, 15 November 2019. The hot weather temperatures continue in the region. Many parts of the country are still experiencing 22 Celsius degrees. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
16/16
A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view Lebanese protesters shout slogans and carry the national flags during a protest called The Peaceful Challenge, in Martyr Square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 17 November 2019. Protests continue in Lebanon since first erupted on 17 October, as protesters aim to apply pressure on the country’s political leaders over what they view as a lack of progress following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri on 29 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.