48 hours in pictures, 17 November 2019

Anti-government protesters draped in Iraqi national flags walk into clouds of smoke from burning tires during a demonstration in the southern city of Basra on November 17, 2019, as protesters cut-off roads and activists call for a general strike. Iraqis flooded the streets of the capital and southern cities in a general strike that bolstered the weeks-long movement demanding a government overhaul. Protesters cut roads in the oil-rich port city of Basra by burning tyres and in Hillah, south of Baghdad, students and other activists massed in front of the provincial headquarters. Picture: Hussein FALEH / AFP