A superhero with real-life stories

From Robert Yaniz junior to Booster Gold, children love superheroes.

South African children have a latest superhero in seven year old Prince Mashawana, who launched what is arguably the first black fictional superhero created by artist Jolinda Nel.

The SuperMash launch took place yesterday at Johannesburg’s Pirates Club in Greenside. In pursuit of ways to overcome the various challenges young people face, SuperMash has become the friend able to give them the power to become a superhero.

The concept goes like this: once they put on the SuperMash costume, super powers can be unleashed through mystery and imagination that encourage good thoughts leading to good behaviour. SuperMash uses his powers to influence and alter the way in which a child overcomes challenges, at the same time inducing self-confidence and growth. SuperMash is a special character who is posed with most common challenges and draws inspiration in how those challenges can be overcome.

The story lines dig into many of the most emotionally challenging issues facing young South Africans today, such as adapting to new living environments, learning how to read and write as well as self confidence issues.

“I wanted to see a superhero with stories that are more like real life,” said Prince. The youngster has had a strong support from both his parents Lerato Zah and Collen Mashawana. “It’s been fascinating to watch someone so young develop something like this,” said Collen.

“Even more amazing to see was the hard work and dedication that Prince has put in while working on this project with Omphile and Phemelo Dibodu at Rainbow Nation Comics.”

Rainbow Nation Comics, a South African comic book publisher, has partnered with Mashawana to take his concept to a professional level that will see readers entertained with the added benefit of having options to own the merchandising.

Prince has worked with story writer and editor Phemelo Dibodu and Omphile Dibodu as an illustrator and creative director.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.