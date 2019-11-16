Gauteng cops arrest six suspects linked to Bramley intersection murder, hijacking

The six men who allegedly hijacked and killed a 45 year old Emer-G-Med ambulance services employee at an intersection in Bramley, Johannesburg, have been arrested, the police say.

The incident happened at around 06:00 on Friday when the men allegedly attacked on the woman while she was driving her white Kia Rio on Cunning and Dublin roads.

On Saturday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “Following the incident, the police immediately mobilised maximum resources as per the SA Police Services 72-hour reaction plan and embarked on an intelligence-driven operation that led the police to a tavern on 4th Avenue in Alexandra.”

Video footage that circulated on social media, which showed incident, was met with outrage and condemnation.

Look at these murderous hijackers who shot and killed Isabele Vancoller (56) in Bramley JHB this morning. She was working for Emergymed – ambulance service. ⚠️ Graphic pic.twitter.com/hDvgAtW7yT — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 15, 2019

Unfortunately criminals with guns have an upper hand in situations like this, acting a hero will lead you not getting back home to your kids as well, so sad ???? — Sponky Ponky Love (@LordAzania) November 15, 2019

The commentary around the video not only centred on how crime is increasingly out of hand in the country, but also that yet another woman was a victim.

This as the country continues to grapple with a high rate of crime against women and children, as the world prepares to observe 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from November 25 to December 10.

Peters said 17 people were arrested at the tavern in Alexandra but only six were linked to the crime.

“Further investigations linked the arrested suspects to three more robberies including a business robbery at a U-Save shop reported in Alexandra in October and a business robbery at a Chicken Licken reported at Bramley this month,” she added.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela lauded the officers who made the arrest and encouraged them to continue the hard work towards turning the tide against crime in the province.

The men will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

