24 hours in pictures, 14 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Refugees from various African countries that have been camping outside the UNHCR offices in Brooklyn, Pretoria can be seen after entering the premises when Police arrived earlier in the day to enforce an eviction notice. The refugees insist they will not leave as they have nowhere else to go, 14 November 2018. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/10 People raise blue umbrellas to form a blue circle, a global symbol of diabetes, in a gathering to mark World Diabetes Day in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines 14 November 2019. World Diabetes Day is marked annually on 14 November. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is raising awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the families of those affected. The IDF is promoting the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA 3/10 Parents of Mountainview High School in Heidelberg, Gauteng, South Africa, 14 November 2019, picket outside the school gates and stopped matriculants from writing examinations. Matriculants had to be taken to another location to write. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/10 A PETA member, covered in black slime, attends a protest to call attention to the harmful waste associated with the leather industry, outside the Leather, Compliance & Sustainability Conference on November 13, 2019 in New York City. Picture: AFP / Johannes EISELE 5/10 Bikes on display at the Ride Joburg expo at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, 14 November 2019, ahead of the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg cycle race on Sunday. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/10 Animal rights activists from PETA stage a die-in outside the Hall of Justice office of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 2019, to protest the deaths of 37 racehorses this year at the Santa Anita Park track. Picture: AFP / Mark RALSTON 7/10 A picture taken on October 10, 2019, shows a kitesurfer riding waves at Dakhla beach in Morocco-administered Western Sahara. In the heart of disputed Western Sahara, a former garrison town has become an unlikely tourist magnet after kitesurfers discovered the windswept desert coast on the Atlantic is perfect for their sport. Picture: AFP / FADEL SENNA 8/10 Nikita den Boer of Netherlands competes in the Women’s 5000m T54 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER 9/10 Models dressed as characters from the mobile game ‘Brawl Stars’ pose for photograph during the annual G-Star Global Game Exhibition at the BEXCO exhibition center in Busan, South Korea, 14 November 2019. G-Star 2019 will be held from 14 to 17 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN 10/10 Fedor Rudakov of Russia, along with his guide, competes in the Men’s 5000m T11 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

