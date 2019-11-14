24 hours in pictures, 13 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Protesters set up a fire during clashes with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), in Hong Kong on November 12, 2019. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters clashed with riot police in the city’s upmarket business district and on university campuses on November 12, extending one of the most violent stretches of unrest seen in more than five months of political chaos. Picture: Philip FONG / AFP 2/11 Brazilian Indigenous tribe leader Celia Xakriaba attends a press conference on November 12, 2019, in the French capital Paris, as part of a tour of 12 European countries calling on EU lawmakers to exert pressure on the Brazilian government to better protect the rights of indigenous communities and for scrutiny of companies profiting from deforestation in the Amazon. Picture: Thomas SAMSON / AFP 3/11 A Lebanese protester stands in front of burning tyres and debris in the area of Jal el-Dib, on the northern outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on November 13, 2019. A man was shot dead south of Beirut after the army opened fire to disperse protesters blocking roads, Lebanese state media said, nearly a month into an unprecedented anti-graft street movement. Picture: JOSEPH EID / AFP 4/11 The artwork by street artist Banksy, that portrays a migrant child wearing a lifejacket and holding a neon pink flare, is pictured after an exceptional overnight “Alta Acqua” high tide water level, on November 13, 2019 in Venice. Venice was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late November 12, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St. Mark’s Square. Picture: Marco Bertorello / AFP 5/11 Smoke billows following airstrikes by pro-government forces on the village of Kafr Nabl, in Syria’s southern Idlib province on November 13, 2019. Picture: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP 6/11 US President Donald Trump chats with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Colonnade before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2019. Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP 7/11 A police officer (R) charges a Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) protester with a baton as police fire water cannon during a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led-state government in Kolkata on November 13, 2019. Picture: Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP 8/11 A farmer poses for a photo as farmers plant rice in a paddy field during a monsoon rainfall in Nuwakot village, Nepal, 10 July 2019. Paddy plantation in Nepal has been severely affected across the country this year owing to lack of adequate rainfall. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, paddy plantation was completed across over 23 per cent of arable land in the country till 8 July. Nepal?s 60 percent agriculture industry relies on monsoon rain while 40 percent is carried out through irrigation. Agriculture gives major contribution in the country’s GDP. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 9/11 Irish rock band U2 perform at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia 12 November 2019 (issued 13 November 2019). The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will see U2 return to New Zealand and Australia for the first time since 2010. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT 10/11 Thai students practice traditional dancing during a dance show rehearsal which will be performed during Pope Francis’ upcoming public mass, in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 November 2019. Pope Francis’ apostolic visit to Thailand, which is scheduled from 20 to 23 November 2019, will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the ‘Mission de Siam’ and will promote inter-religious dialogue. Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades and the pope will be the second papal to visit Thailand after the late John Paul II in 1984. Catholics are a minority population with around 388,468 devotees or 0.58 percent with 524 churches in the kingdom, according to the Catholic Social Communications of Thailand. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT 11/11 Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and followers of Juan Guaido, head of the National Assembly, clash outside of the Venezuela’s embassy facilities, in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 November 2019. Earlier some supporters of Juan Guaido, head of the National Assembly of Venezuela and self-proclaimed President-in -charge, break into the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia with the intention of taking over. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

