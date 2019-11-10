48 hours in pictures, 10 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 South African Regiment members pay tribute to the fallen during the annual National Civic Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Harrison Street, Johannesburg, 10 November 2019. It is the 80th Anniversary of the start of World War II in Poland. National Civic Remembrance Sunday service honours all South Africans who made the supreme sacrifice for their country in wars and conflict, including the struggle for democracy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/12 Balloons are released near the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia’s Independence Day in Phnom Penh on November 9, 2019. Cambodia is celebrating its 66th anniversary of its independence from France in 1953. Picture: TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP 3/12 An aircraft flies past sculptures of dinosaurs at the ‘Valley of Animals’ park in Chandigarh on November 9, 2019. Picture: VIJAY MATHUR / AFP 4/12 Italia’s Arjola Dedaj competes in the Women’s Long Jump T11 final during the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on November 9, 2019. Picture: KARIM SAHIB / AFP 5/12 South African Rugby captain Siya Kolisi celebrates and holds up the Web Ellis Trophy as the South African Rugby World Cup winner team parades on an open top bus through the streets of the city of Zwide , Port Elizabeth, on November 10, 2019. Zwide is the hometown of Siya Kolisi, the first black captain for the South African rugby team that led them to victory against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Japan. Picture: Wikus DE WET / AFP 6/12 French chocolate maker Patrick Roger (L) and one of his employee break a wall he made with chocolate to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall on November 9, 2019 in Paris. Picture: LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP 7/12 Models present creations by Hungarian designer Bori Toth of ‘MAISON MARQUISE’ studio during Budapest Central European Fashion Week on November 9, 2019 in the ‘Balna’ cultural center of Budapest, Hungary. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP 8/12 Cambodian participants row their dragon boats as pigeons fly past during the Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh on November 10, 2019. Picture: TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP 9/12 The Rebellion car of Bruno Senna of Brazil, Norman Nato of France and Gustavo Menezes of the USA is seen on the way to winning the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 4 Hours of Shanghai auto race in Shanghai on November 10, 2019. Picture: STR / AFP 10/12 Sikh pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. Hundreds of Indian Sikhs prepared to make a historic pilgrimage to Pakistan on November 9 crossing to one of their religion’s holiest sites under a landmark deal between the two countries separated by the 1947 partition of the subcontinent. Picture: AAMIR QURESHI / AFP 11/12 Smoke from the Barham Fire rises from behind the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 November 2019. According to latest media reports the fire burnt 25 acres and is now contained. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 12/12 A resident puts out small fires as he rides his motorcycle in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, 10 November 2019. Three people have reportedly been killed, five are missing and 150 homes have been destroyed as more than 80 bushfires are burning uncontained around the state. Picture: EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN

