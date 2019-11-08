24 hours in pictures, 8 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Protesters and students gather for a vigil in Hong Kong, China, 08 November 2019. Demonstrators gathered to mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a Hong Kong University of Science and Technology student, who died after suffering severe brain injury after a car park fall during a protest on 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE 2/10 Japanese breakdancer Ami Yuasa, who got a wildcard entry to the Red Bull BC One world championships, dances during a photo session in Mumbai on November 8, 2019. Picture: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP 3/10 South African rugby supporters react as the Springbok team passes on a bus during a trophy tour in Soweto, South Africa 07 November 2019. The Springboks embark on a nation wide trophy tour today after winning the Rugby World Cup. South Africa won the Webb Ellis Cup after defeating England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final played in Japan on 02 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA 4/10 Lighting strikes over the Mediterranean Sea during a thunderstorm near the town of Andratx, Majorca island, eastern Spain, late 07 November 2019 (issued 08 November 2019). Rainfall and hailstorms are expected to hit the island during the day. A total of 14 Spanish regions are on alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds. Picture: EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA 5/10 A picture taken with a drone shows a man walking near a road and a field covered with a fresh snow in St. Margarethen, Switzerland, 08 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER 6/10 The moon illuminates a Joshua Tree in the Joshua Tree National Park as it is photographed at night using long exposure near Twentynine Palms, California, USA, 07 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 7/10 Indian youth congress workers shout anti-demonetisation slogans as they are detained by the police during a protest near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in New Delhi, India, 08 November 2019. Indian Youth Congress workers protested outside the RBI to highlight alleged issues facing the nation since last three years under the Modi regime after demonetisation, a news reports said. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA 8/10 Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon (C) launches SNP election campaign with Westminster candidates in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 08 November 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a general election for 12 December 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY 9/10 Ivanka Trump (C), the daughter of and Senior Advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (R) and Mohamed Amkraz, Minister of Labor and Vocational Integration, take part in an event promoting a global economic program for women at Palais des Congres in Rabat, Morocco, 08 November 2019. The event promoted the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Inititative (GDP). Picture: EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI 10/10 NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW personnel conduct property protection as a bushfire burns in Woodford, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 08 November 2019. Hot, windy conditions have seen bushfires burn out of control across parts of New South Wales, with 15 emergency warnings currently in effect in the state. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

