Multimedia 4.11.2019 05:21 pm

Best of the Joburg International Flower Show

A showcase of what Africa can offer

For the very first time in Africa the continent is hosting an international flower show. The Johannesburg International Flower Show opened on Wednesday at Waterfall City in Midrand, celebrating design and innovation with the country’s leading landscapers, designers, and gardeners.

