Best of the Joburg International Flower Show

For the very first time in Africa the continent is hosting an international flower show. The Johannesburg International Flower Show opened on Wednesday at Waterfall City in Midrand, celebrating design and innovation with the country’s leading landscapers, designers, and gardeners.

1/11 Henriette de Ridder poses for a photograph in-front of a floral wall display. The show features talks and demos by various experts in their fields Jill Manson, Sharon McGukin, Leon Kluge and Pascal Garbe, among others. Picture: Michel Bega 2/11 Floral and decor specialist Chantal Fagri was awarded a Gold Medal for this floral chandalier. Fagri estimates the piece to cost between R50 000 to R60 000. Picture: Michel Bega 3/11 Proteas are seen alongside a sculpture of a rhino at the Zuluflora stand. Zuluflora was founded in 2013 and is a collaborative effort between a core group of protea growers, with just under 60 hectares under its cultivation. Picture: Michel Bega 4/11 A mannequin is seen decrated in a tribal theme in a freestanding display at the show. The display, created by Coral Shortt, was awarded a silver medal. Picture: Michel Bega 5/11 The Aqua Flora SA show garden was awarded a Gold Medal in the show garden category at the Johannesburg International Flower Show. The garden showcases the use of drought-tolerant and site-appropriate species in a water wise creation. Picture: Michel Bega 6/11 No plants on the invasive list have been used in any of the exhibits. Additionally, no plants have been directly harvested from their natural habitat, and once complete all plants and gardens that can be recycled will either be donated or re-purposed. Picture: Michel Bega 7/11 A display designed by Cebsim Flower Design and constructed by Cebile Simelane is seen in the NetFlorist Grand Pavilion of Flowers. The pavilion is full with over 43 floral exhibitors, 8 designers in the Floral Chandelier Competition, 8 in the floral freestanding competition and 15 in the floral extravaganza. Picture: Michel Bega 8/11 An urban, kitchen courtyard garden designed by The Garden Girl and Yolo. This display was awarded a Silver Medal. Picture: Michel Bega 9/11 Visitors walk through a show garden designed by Greg Straw and constructed by Landarch. Picture: Michel Bega 10/11 This section of a show garden titled The World, designed by Shelley Addis, Immaculate Mandile and Gwendolyn Moore, and constructed by Baker Street Trading and Aflu-Gardens was awarded a Bronze Medal. Picture: Michel Bega 11/11 There is a range of gardens to see, including Showcase Gardens, Artisan Gardens, and creative themed Food and Drink Gardens. The show runs until November 3. Picture: Michel Bega

