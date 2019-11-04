24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Camels walk on a road during the Pushkar Fair 2019 in Pushkar, Rajasthan, India, 04 November 2019. Pushkar Cattle Fair is one of the world’s largest cattle fairs, and the festival hosts around 50,000 camels which are sold, decorated, shaved and raced. Picture: EPA-EFE/VISHAL BHATNAGAR 2/10 BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 04: Visitors look at ribbons hanging in an installation by artist Patrick Shearn of the California-based artist group Poetic Kinetics on the first day of events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 4, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. November 9 will mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Berlin Wall that quickly led to the collapse of the communist East German government. Revolutions across other communist countries of the East Bloc soon followed. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images) 3/10 Visitors take pictures with their telephones of the fountains in front of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai on October 31, 2019. Picture: AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE 4/10 Waves break over the “Phare du four” (lighthouse) off the western city of Porspoder on November 2, 2019 a few hours before the storm Amelie. Picture: AFP / Damien MEYER 5/10 Dua Lipa performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for MTV 6/10 Members of the Eva Duda Dance Company during the rehearsal of the performance created for the company’s tenth anniversary entitled ‘Wonderland’, in the Trafo House of Contemporary Arts in Budapest, Hungary, 03 November 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). Picture: EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY 7/10 The MSC Grandiosa cruise ship arrives at the Holland Amerikakade of Cruise Port Rotterdam, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 04 November 2019. According to owner MSC Cruises, this is the most environmentally friendly and innovative cruise ship in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT 8/10 Tibetan monks and devotees attend the three days of teachings on The Heart Sutra (sherab nyingpo) in the mornings at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhang, near the town of Dharamsala, India, 04 November 2019. Thousands of devotees scheduled to attend the three days of teachings. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID 9/10 Workers start to put light decorations at a tall Christmas tree at the Christmas market in front of the town hall Roemer in the historic city center in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 04 November 2019. The tree is 31 meters high and two cranes were needed to erect it. The Frankfurt Christmas Market is one of the oldest in Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI 10/10 Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori leave multi-colored vapor trails as they fly over the Altare della Patria national monument (Altar of the Fatherland) in Venice Square, in Rome, Italy, 04 November 2019, on the occasion of National Army Day. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

