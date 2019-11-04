In the changerooms with the Boks after the win

Go behind the scenes and into the changerooms to celebrate with the Springboks after winning the Rugby World Cup Final
A revealing and intimate behind the scenes collection of photographs capturing the Springbok team celebrating together after winning the Rugby World Cup.
1/22
Siya Kolisi of South Africa and his team partners with the Webb Ellis Trophy after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
2/22
Pieter Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen of South Africa after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
3/22
Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
4/22
Mbongeni Mbonami of South Africa with with champion cap and the gold medal at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
5/22
Cheslin Kolbe and Schalk Brits of South Africa at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
6/22
Willie Le Roux and Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa with the gold medals at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
7/22
Duane Vermeulen and Malcom Marx of South Africa with the gold medals at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
8/22
Siya Kolisi of South Africa and Tom Curry of England with the Webb Ellis Trophy after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
9/22
Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa and Prince Harry of England after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
10/22
Willie Le Roux of South Africa and Prince Harry of England after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
11/22
Lukhanyo Am and his partners of South Africa at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
12/22
Willie Le Roux and RG Snyman of South Africa with the gold medals at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
13/22
Mbongeni Mbonami of South Africa with his champion cap and the gold medal at the changing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images) Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
14/22
Mbongeni Mbonambi of South Africa celebrates at the dressing room after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
15/22
South Africa players at the dressing room with the trophy after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
16/22
South Africa players at the dressing room with the trophy after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
17/22
RG Snyman of South Africa with his medal and the Trophy after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
18/22
Tendai Mtawarira and Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
19/22
Francois Louw of South Africa and Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
20/22
South Africa players with Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
21/22
Faf de Klerk of South Africa and Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
22/22
General views after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.