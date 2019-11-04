Multimedia 4.11.2019 11:45 am

In the changerooms with the Boks after the win

Go behind the scenes and into the changerooms to celebrate with the Springboks after winning the Rugby World Cup Final

A revealing and intimate behind the scenes collection of photographs capturing the Springbok team celebrating together after winning the Rugby World Cup.

 

