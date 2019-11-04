Best pics from the Rugby World Cup Final

From the touchline, and from South Africa, the world watched as an unstoppable and skilful South Africa won the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama on Saturday.

1/29 South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi (C) lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 2/29 South Africa fans await the start of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP 3/29 A fan awaits the start of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP 4/29 England fans await the start of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP 5/29 South Africa’s players sing the national anthem before the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP 6/29 England’s players huddle before the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd Andersen / AFP 7/29 Fans of South Africa cheer as they watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa, at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, on November 2, 2019. Picture: Guillem SARTORIO / AFP 8/29 South Africa’s wing Makazole Mapimpi (R) tackles England’s full back Elliot Daly during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP 9/29 Fans of South Africa sing the South African National anthem they watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa, at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, on November 2, 2019. Picture: Guillem SARTORIO / AFP 10/29 South Africa’s fly-half Handre Pollard (L) tackles England’s centre Owen Farrell during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd Andersen / AFP 11/29 South African fans react as their team scores a try while watching the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between South Africa and England, at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, at the Loftus Park fan zone on November 2, 2019. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP 12/29 South Africa’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk kicks the ball past England’s lock Courtney Lawes (L) during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP 13/29 South Africa’s full back Willie Le Roux (2nd L) runs with the ball during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP 14/29 South Africa’s centre Lukhanyo Am (R) reaches for the ball beside England’s scrum-half Ben Youngs during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP 15/29 An England rugby fan (C) reacts as he watches the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa on a screen at Boxpark Wembley in London on November 2, 2019. Picture: Ben STANSALL / AFP 16/29 South Africa’s lock Eben Etzebeth catches the ball in a line out during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP 17/29 South Africa’s wing Makazole Mapimpi scores a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP 18/29 Fans of South Africa watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa, at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, at the at the Loftus Park fan zone on November 2, 2019. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP 19/29 South Africa’s lock Eben Etzebeth is tackled by England’s lock Maro Itoje (L) during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP 20/29 South Africa’s number 8 Duane Vermeulen (2nd L) is tackled by England’s centre Owen Farrell (L) and England’s flanker Tom Curry during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP 21/29 South Africa’s wing Cheslin Kolbe scores a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP 22/29 Fans of South Africa watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa, at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, at the at the Loftus Park fan zone on November 2, 2019. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP 23/29 South Africa’s players celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP 24/29 England’s number 8 Billy Vunipola after losing the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 25/29 South African captain Siya Kolisi (C) holds the cup as the team celebrates winning the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON 26/29 South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi (C) lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 27/29 South Africa’s players celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 28/29 South Africa’s centre Frans Steyn reacts as he has champagne poured on him after winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 29/29 South Africa’s head coach Rassie Erasmus holds the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Picture: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP

