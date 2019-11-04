Multimedia 4.11.2019 11:33 am

Best pics from the Rugby World Cup Final

Here are some of our favourite moments from the dramatic final

From the touchline, and from South Africa, the world watched as an unstoppable and skilful South Africa won the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Charity mile in pictures 4.11.2019
48 hours in pictures, 3 November 2019 4.11.2019
24 hours in pictures, 31 October 2019 31.10.2019