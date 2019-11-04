Charity mile in pictures

Barahin overpowered the opposition to win the Grade 2 Peermont Emperor’s Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein easily.
1/12
Celebrities pose for a picture at the Turffontein Racecourse during the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/12
Jockeys on horses during an earlier race leading up to the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 at the Turffontein Racecourse, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
3/12
A man rides the bull at the beer tents at Turffontein Racecourse during the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/12
Celebrities Celeste Khumalo (L), representing the Peermont Community Benefit Trust with Buhle Samuels (C), representing the Lesedi Scarce Skills Programme and Tema Sebopedi (R), representing Vosloosrus Star School Centre pose for a picture at the Turffontein Racecourse during the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/12
Celebrities Tema Sebopedi (L), representing Vosloosrus Star School Centre with Buhle Samuels (C), representing the Lesedi Scarce Skills Programme and Celeste Khumalo (R), representing the Peermont Community Benefit Trust pose for a picture at the Turffontein Racecourse during the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/12
A man is seen looking at one of the horses in a race leading up to the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 at the Turffontein Racecourse, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/12
Jockey Callan Murray crosses the finish line on Barahin taking first place at the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/12
Jockey Callan Murray celebrates crossing the finish line on Barahin taking first place at the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles
9/12
Jockey Callan Murray celebrates crossing the finish line on Barahin taking first place at the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/12
Winning Jockey, Callan Murray, celebrates with celebrity Hildegart White after he crossed the finish line on Barahin taking first place at the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles
11/12
Winning Jockey, Callan Murray, celebrates with celebrity Hildegart White after he crossed the finish line on Barahin taking first place at the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles
12/12
Celebrity Hildegart White receives a cheque for R150 000 towards her charity, Animal Allies Rescue, at the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile 2019 after her Jockey Callan Murray one first place on Barahin, Turffontein, 2 November 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
