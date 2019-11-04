48 hours in pictures, 3 November 2019

12/20

An areal view taken on November 3, 2019 shows heavy damage caused to building as a result of reported ongoing shelling and airstrikes by pro-government forces on the village of Kafr Nabl, in Syria’s southern Idlib province. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched a devastating military campaign against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and forcing more than 400,000 people to flee their homes. The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by the eight-year war, is controlled by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate. Picture: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP