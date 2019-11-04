48 hours in pictures, 3 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Sheila Sihlahla nears the finish of the 21km race during the Soweto Marathon at FNB stadium near Soweto, 3 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney
Lewis Hamilton (C) and the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team pose for a celebratory photo following the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on November 03, 2019. Picture: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP
South African captain Siya Kolisi (C) holds the cup as the team celebrates winning the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A municipality worker cleans oil at a beach in Lauro de Freitas, Bahia state, Brazil, on November 2, 2019. The beaches of Buraco da Velho and Ipitanga, in the metropolitan area of Salvador, are among the most affected by the oil spill. Picture: Antonello Veneri / AFP
A reveler takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in Buenos Aires, on November 2, 2019. Picture: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP
Jousting competitors prepare for the inaugural “Ashes” jousting tournament between Australia and England at the Kryal Castle in Leigh Creek, some 100 kms west of Melbourne, on November 3, 2019. Australia and England took their storied sports rivalry to another level, and another century, this weekend as the two nations faced off in a jousting tournament, won by the Australian side on November 3. Picture: WILLIAM WEST / AFP
Waves break on the Rocher de La Vierge off the coast in Biarritz, south western France, on November 3, 2019 during the Amelie storm. Some 100,000 households were deprived of electricity on the morning of November 3, 2019 in south western France, where the Atlantic coast was swept by storm Amelie, causing damage but no casualties, according to an initial assessment by the emergency services and the prefectures. Picture: GAIZKA IROZ / AFP
Women take part in the desert trek “Rose Trip Maroc”, on November 3, 2019 in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga. The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and a topographical reporter. Picture: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP
Winner Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses his trophy after winning against by Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during their men’s singles final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 – Rolex Paris Masters – indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 3, 2019. Picture: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Malaysian rider Adam Norrodin reacts after crashing during the Moto2-class Malaysian Grand Prix motorcycle race at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang on November 3, 2019. Picture: Mohd RASFAN / AFP
A pedestrian walks past a mural artwork painted on the wall of a house in the town of Ferizaj on November 3, 2019. Picture: Armend NIMANI / AFP
An areal view taken on November 3, 2019 shows heavy damage caused to building as a result of reported ongoing shelling and airstrikes by pro-government forces on the village of Kafr Nabl, in Syria’s southern Idlib province. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched a devastating military campaign against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and forcing more than 400,000 people to flee their homes.
The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by the eight-year war, is controlled by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate. Picture: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP
Revellers pose for a picture during the annual Zombie Walk in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 2, 2019. Hundreds of people took to the streets in traditional costumes of zombies, witches, vampires and horror characters during the Zombie Walk SP, held every year since 2006 on the Day of the Dead. Picture: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
Motorcyclists with Chilean national flags protest against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Santiago on November 3, 2019. Unrest in Chile began on October 18 with protests against a rise in metro ticket prices and other austerity measures that descended into vandalism, looting and clashes between demonstrators and police. Protesters are angry about the cost of living and a yawning gap between rich and poor. Picture: CLAUDIO REYES / AFP
The sun rises over the skyline of the financial district in Manila on November 4, 2019. Picture: Ted ALJIBE / AFP
Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (L) of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP passes by a couple on a scooter during the free practice of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Pregnant women practice yoga in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 November 2019. More than 500 pregnant women at the age between 20 and 30 gathered at Quan Ngua Stadium stadium. Yoga has become more and more popular in Vietnam, especially among women, in order to improve health physically and mentally. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Workers tighten wires of the installation ‘Visions in Motion’ by US artist Patrick Shearn made of 30,000 ribbons with written wishes of 30,000 people as it is prepared at the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 03 November 2019. It is installed as part of preparations for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that is celebrated on 09 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
Relatives and friends of the crew says goodbye before the ship Juan Sebastian Elcano of the Spanish Navy departs on its 92nd trip, in the pier of Cadiz, Spain on 03 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS
A woman walks on Kite beach which is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. The Flag Day is marked to celebrate the national unity for the seven emirates in 1971. It marks the day when Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as the new President of the United Arab Emirates on 03 November 2004 after the death of his father Sheikh Zayed. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
