24 hours in pictures, 31 October 2019

One of the nine tigers illegally transported from Italy found in a truck at the border crossing with Belarus in Koroszczyn, east Poland, 30 October 2019 (Issued on 31 October 2019). One of the animals has died in transit while others remain in a state of extreme exhaustion. One of the animals is unfortunately dead. The tigers are enroute to Russia as the Russian perpetrator is being detained by the Polish police. The tigers will be looked after temporarily at the Poznan Zoo, from where they will be transferred to animal asylum in Spain. Picture: EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO