24 hours in pictures, 31 October 2019

Protesters participate in a Halloween themed Extinction Rebellion rally in Sydney, Australia, 31 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEVEN SAPHORE
Great white pelicans are pictured at a reservoir in Mishmar HaSharon, north of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on October 31, 2019. Thousands of migrant Pelicans pass though Israel on their way to Africa then again when they return to Europe in the summer. Picture: JACK GUEZ / AFP
A general view shows a damaged building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Kidapawan town, north Cotabato province, on the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on October 31, crushing a man under falling debris and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors. Picture: Ferdinandh CABRERA / AFP
A woman walks past WWII-era artillery guns at the colonnade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow on October 31, 2019. Picture: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
A woman holds the helmet of the Australian rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing during a press conference ahead of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 at the Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 31 October 2019. The 2019 Malaysia Motorcycling Grand Prix will take place on 03 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A car burns in a garage as a home goes up in flames during the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California on October 31, 2019. Picture: Josh Edelson / AFP
Supporters of the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) wave party flags atop a vehicle as they take part in an anti-government “Azadi (Freedom) March” towards Islamabad, from Peshawar on October 31, 2019. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the first major challenge to his leadership this week as a grey-bearded, orange-turbaned rival he calls “Maulana Diesel” marches to Islamabad with thousands of Islamists hoping to bring down the government. Picture: Abdul MAJEED / AFP
A worker prepares an installation made up of thousands of ribbons, near the Brandenburg gate in Berlin on October 31, 2019, ahead of festivities marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall. Picture: John MACDOUGALL / AFP
Workers of the Whirlpool factory carry on their shoulders a crucifix depicting a factory worker, during the protest march called by Whirlpool unions and workers in Naples, Italy, 31 October 2019. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on 30 October that Whirlpool has withdrawn the procedure for the sale of its Naples plant. Whirlpool wanted to sell the plant, which currently produces washing machines, to a company called Passive Refrigeration Solutions (PRS). Unions said the move would casts a shadow over the future of the plant and the jobs of the 430 people who work there and staged a series of headline-grabbing protests. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
In this aerial handout picture released by Greenpeace, activists of the non-governmental environmental organization display a 25 mts long arrow that reads ‘Looters of the Oceans’ pointing to South Korea’s fishing vessels Agnes 103 y Agnes 107 anchored at the port of Montevideo on October 31, 2019, as part of a campaign to denounce destructive fishery activities in the Argentine Sea. According to Greenpeace, the Argentine Sea is endangered by industrial fishing that destroys the home of the southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) and other iconic species. Fishing vessels border the Argentine Sea taking advantage of the lack of regulation to fish indiscriminately in the South Atlantic, leaving it on the verge of collapse. Picture: GREENPEACE / AFP
Greek students clash with riot policemen outside the Parliament building in Athens, Greece, 31 October 20?19. Greek students are protesting against reforms concerning the educational system. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Violette Dorange of France prepares her Mini Transat boat in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 31 October 2019. Dorange, 18, is on the verge of becoming the first woman in History to cross the Atlantic Ocean on her own, in a sailing scheduled to start 02 November 2019 from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to Le Marin, in French Martinica island. Picture: EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G
A model gets ready backstage before the show Heaven Gaia by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, 30 October 2019. The fashion event runs from 25 October to 02 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
One of the nine tigers illegally transported from Italy found in a truck at the border crossing with Belarus in Koroszczyn, east Poland, 30 October 2019 (Issued on 31 October 2019). One of the animals has died in transit while others remain in a state of extreme exhaustion. One of the animals is unfortunately dead. The tigers are enroute to Russia as the Russian perpetrator is being detained by the Polish police. The tigers will be looked after temporarily at the Poznan Zoo, from where they will be transferred to animal asylum in Spain. Picture: EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO
Pro Leave EU campaigners protest outside parliament in London, Britain, 31 October 2019. Hundreds of pro Leave EU demonstrators protested against Britain missing the deadline of 31st of October to leave the EU. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A man walks into the water despite the black clouds over Ondarreta beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 31 October 2019. According to meteorological forecasts, rain and lower temperatures are expected in the north of Spain. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA
