24 hours in pictures, 30 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A woman holds onto her baby as South African Police officers forcefully remove refugees from various countries who were camping outside the Cape Town offices of the United Nations Council for refugees, In Cape Town on October 30, 2019. Violent scuffles break out in Cape Town as riot police remove refugees outside the UN high Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office. Protesters were holding a sit-in for 24 days over the safety of foreign nationals in the city. Picture: AFP
Greenpeace activists stand next to a piece of sand art featuring a giant whale during a protest against illegal fishing, on Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, 30 October 2019. The performance follows the USA government’s preliminary designation of South Korea as a country that allegedly engages in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests against the government economic policies, in the surroundings of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, on October 29, 2019. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on the eve as he battles to find a response to more than a week of street protests that have left at least 20 people dead. Protesters have been demanding Pinera’s resignation and despite his making a raft of concessions including an increase in the minimum wage and pensions, public unrest shows no sign of abating. Picture: Pedro Ugarte / AFP
Tourists take selfies with the backdrop of the Bo-Kaap neighborhood of Cape Town, South Africa, 30 October 2019. The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association has been awarded a gold certificate at the 2019 Simon van der Stel Awards for its efforts to preserve the heritage of their area. A one billion Rand development on the fringes of the Bo-Kaap was halted by residents in a clash with police in November last year. The Bo-Kaap neighborhood on Signal Hill dates back to the establishment of a Dutch colony on the Cape of Good Hope in the seventeenth century. It is a multi-ethnic and multi-lingual community composed of descendants from South and Southeast Asian nations who had been forcibly relocated to supply skilled labor for the expanding Cape Colony. The Bo-Kaap is recognized globally for its distinctive vernacular architecture and its enduring Muslim culture. The district preserves the largest collection of pre 1850 architecture in South Africa including the countries oldest mosques. The Bo-Kaap has also been proposed to become South Africa?s first official Lego set. The idea came after Lego fan Wayne Nestadt entered his recreation of the area in the Lego Ideas competition. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A cable car riding in a foggy landscape is pictured through a rain-sprinkled window of another car on the aerial funicular “Nebelhornbahn” on the Nebelhorn mountain on October 30, 2019, in Oberstdorf, Bavaria, southern Germany. The Nebelhorn is a 2,224 meters high mountain in the German Alps. Picture: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa / AFP
A woman attends an event to remember the victims of Soviet-era political repressions at the Wall of Grief memorial in downtown Moscow on October 30, 2019. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP
Tito Mboweni (C), South African Minister of Finance, walks, with members of his ministry team, to the National Assembly, to deliver his 2019 Mid-Term Budget Statement in the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on October 30, 2019. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Tito Mboweni, South African Minister of Finance, delivers his 2019 Mid-Term Budget Statement in the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on October 30, 2019. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Activists and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party Maulana Fazlur Rehman gather during an anti-government “Azadi March” towards Islamabad, in Lahore on October 30, 2019. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the first major challenge to his leadership as a grey-bearded, orange-turbaned rival he calls “Maulana Diesel” marches to Islamabad with thousands of Islamists hoping to bring down the government. Picture: AFP / ARIF ALI
High winds fuel hot embers from a burning oak tree near Windsor, California, USA, 29 October 2019. The Kincade Fire has so far burned over 75,000 acres, an area twice the size of San Francisco, and remains approximately 15 percent contained. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA
A Thai Special Forces helicopter flies over the IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Exhibition & Convention Center during security drills ahead of the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 29 October 2019. Thailand is set to host the 35th ASEAN Summit, which will run from 02 to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Passengers walk in the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China, 30 October 2019. The Beijing Daxing International Airport commenced its first international flights on 27 October 2019, as many domestic and international airlines began operations at the new airport. The 63 billion US dollar (56.8 billion euros) airport, designed by renown Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, consists of four runways and is expected to facilitate up to 72 million passengers a year by 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HONG
