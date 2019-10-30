24 hours in pictures, 30 October 2019

4/12

Tourists take selfies with the backdrop of the Bo-Kaap neighborhood of Cape Town, South Africa, 30 October 2019. The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association has been awarded a gold certificate at the 2019 Simon van der Stel Awards for its efforts to preserve the heritage of their area. A one billion Rand development on the fringes of the Bo-Kaap was halted by residents in a clash with police in November last year. The Bo-Kaap neighborhood on Signal Hill dates back to the establishment of a Dutch colony on the Cape of Good Hope in the seventeenth century. It is a multi-ethnic and multi-lingual community composed of descendants from South and Southeast Asian nations who had been forcibly relocated to supply skilled labor for the expanding Cape Colony. The Bo-Kaap is recognized globally for its distinctive vernacular architecture and its enduring Muslim culture. The district preserves the largest collection of pre 1850 architecture in South Africa including the countries oldest mosques. The Bo-Kaap has also been proposed to become South Africa?s first official Lego set. The idea came after Lego fan Wayne Nestadt entered his recreation of the area in the Lego Ideas competition. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA