24 hours in pictures, 29 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Visitors walk past sculptures on display as part of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition in Sydney on October 29, 2019. Sculpture by the Sea is the world’s largest annual, free-to-the-public, outdoor sculpture exhibition. Picture: PETER PARKS / AFP
epaselect epa07957543 An Iraqi protester flashes the v-sign during a protest in Karbala, southern Iraq, 28 October 2019 (issued on 29 October 2019). Medical sources state that at least 13 protesters were killed and dozens others were wounded when Iraqi security forces attacked the site of protests in Karbala city southern Iraq on 28 October. EPA-EFE/FURQAN AL-AARAJI
King penguins are seen at Volunteer Point, north of Stanley in the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean, on October 6, 2019. Waddling up the beach in single file, their heads held high with a seemingly self-important demeanour, king Penguins are a major draw in the Falkland Islands’ tourism industry. Picture: Pablo PORCIUNCULA BRUNE / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa in dialogue with women across the country on pertinent issues that affect women and their role and contribution to the economy, 29 October 2019, in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Supporters and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party gather during an anti-government “Azadi March” march towards Islamabad, in Multan on October 27, 2019. Pakistani officials have ordered additional security forces be deployed to the capital Islamabad, authorities confirmed on October 29, days ahead of the expected arrival of thousands of Islamist protesters calling for the dissolution of the government. Picture: S.S. Mirza / AFP
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan during a press briefing at GCIS where he released a special Paper on Eskom, 29 October 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A long exposure picture of sunset at Tagle beach in Santander, Spain, 28 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos
Cyclist Jose Canastu arrive at the finish line during the cycling tour of Guatemala in Esquipulas Palo Gordo, Guatemala 29 October 2019. The Guatemalan Jose Canastuj, better known as ‘El Torito’, beat Colombia’s George Tibaquira and won the seventh stage of the cycling tour to Guatemala, where Manuel Rodas is still the leader. Picture: EPA-EFE/Douglas Suruy
epaselect epa07957057 Firefighters look at the rotation of helicopters dropping water on the Getty Fire spreading in the hills behind the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. More than 500 acres were burnt due to the Getty fire along the 405 Freeway. Some 10 thousand are under mandatory evacuation orders. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
High winds fuel hot embers from a burning oak tree near Windsor, California, USA, 29 October 2019. The Kincade Fire has so far burned over 75,000 acres, an area twice the size of San Francisco, and remains approximately 15 percent contained. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA
epaselect epa07957237 Environmental demonstrators clash with police during a protest outside the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre in Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2019. Hundreds of climate demonstrators have converged on a conference center to protest Melbourne’s International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC). Four police officers have been injured and 40 protesters arrested. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Participants prepare their hot air balloons at the Flutuar – III Coruche Ballooning Festival, in Coruche, Portugal, 29 October 2019. Today the balloons were not able to take off due to weather conditions. More than 20 ballooning teams from various countries with conventional and special shape balloons are taking part in the festival that runs from 29 October to 03 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES
Tourists walk past a field of celosia flowers in Seogwipo, South Korea, 29 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A CV-22B Osprey type convertiplane of the US Air Force conducts a demonstration flight above Budapest, Hungary, 29 October 2019, on the fifth day of a joint operation of Hungarian and US special military units. The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey is a multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft capable of both vertical takeoff and landing. It is designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
People stand behind of a Turkish flag, during a rally marking the 96th anniversary of the Turkish Republic’s Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 October 2019. The Republic Day commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
The shadow of Democratic candidate for United States President, Senator Elizabeth Warren, is seen on a large American Flag as she addresses local voters during a town hall style campaign stop in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, 29 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Demonstrators gather on a street during protests against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 29 October 2019. Ongoing anti-government protests were sparked early in the month after the government announced a price rise in metro tickets. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES
Australian jockey Sean Mooney rides Melbourne Cup contender Finche during a trackwork session at Altona Beach in Altona, Australia, 30 October 2019. The Melbourne Cup is schedule to be held on 05 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/VINCE CALIGIURI
