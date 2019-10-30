24 hours in pictures, 29 October 2019

12/18

Participants prepare their hot air balloons at the Flutuar – III Coruche Ballooning Festival, in Coruche, Portugal, 29 October 2019. Today the balloons were not able to take off due to weather conditions. More than 20 ballooning teams from various countries with conventional and special shape balloons are taking part in the festival that runs from 29 October to 03 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES