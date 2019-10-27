SA Fashion Week in pictures

The South African Fashion Week AW 2020 Collections and Trade Show took place from 23 – 26 October 2019 at the Protea Court Rooftop, Sandton City.

Now in its 36th season, the country’s top designer showcase recently upped the ante for the local industry by becoming the continent’s first platform to announce its commitment to a five-year plan to spearhead the development of an ecologically-based and sustainable local design culture by 2025.

This season’s event saw 30 designers show collections, either on the ramp or as installations, with many, including the participants in the New Talent, Cape Wools & Mohair SA Designer Challenge as well as the SA Fashion Week Student competitions, already incorporating a strong sustainability ethos in their design philosophy.

SA Fashion Week in Numbers:

1 for the first platform on the African continent to commit to spearheading the development of an ecologically-based and sustainable local design culture by 2025

22 candles on the SAFW cake this year

32 design schools directly or indirectly involved with SAFW

36 seasonal showcases staged since inception in 1997

48 make-up and hair artists booked per season

106 students volunteer per season

150 new designers accessed the retail market through SAFW design competitions

290 models booked per season

300 designer exhibitors at the SAFW Trade Show over the past 9 years as well as dressers booked since inception

500 designer collections staged over the past 22 years

6 000 guests at the collections and Cruz Vodka cocktails served per season

