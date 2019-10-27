48 hours in pictures, 27 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 South Africa’s hooker Bongi Mbonambi (L), South Africa’s prop Tendai Mtawarira (C) and South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Wales and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on October 27, 2019. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP 2/13 Indian girl poses for a photograph with light lamps on occasion of Diwali festival celebrations in Bhopal, India, 26 October 2019. Diwali, the festival of lights symbolizing the victory of good over evil commemorates Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing his 14-year exile. Diwali will be celebrated on 27 October this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA 3/13 Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 rider Brad Binder of South Africa (R) speeds to victory ahead of teammate Jorge Martin of Spain (L) in the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix motorcycle race at Phillip Island on October 27, 2019. Picture: WILLIAM WEST / AFP 4/13 A contestant dressed up as a nurse runs down a muddy embankment during the annual Strongman obstacle race on October 26, 2019, in Paarl, about 65km from Cape Town. This event, which is connected to Strongman runs in many other parts of the world, sees contestants, some dressed in fancy-dress costumes, running over a variety of obstacles, over distances between 8km and 21 km. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP 5/13 A woman fancy dressed as Catrina takes part in the “Catrinas Parade” along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City on October 26, 2019. Mexicans get ready to celebrate the Day of the Dead highlighting the character of La Catrina which was created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada, famous for his drawings of typical local, folkloric scenes, socio-political criticism and for his illustrations of “skeletons” or skulls, including La Catrina. Picture: CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP 6/13 Members of an inmate firefighting crew are silhouetted against a hillside with a track of PG&E lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California on October 26, 2019. US officials on October 26 ordered about 50,000 people to evacuate parts of the San Francisco Bay area in California as hot dry winds are forecast to fan raging wildfires. Picture: Philip Pacheco / AFP 7/13 A Syrian man clears debris at the site of helicopter gunfire which reportedly killed nine people near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha in the Idlib province along the border with Turkey on October 27, 2019, where “groups linked to the Islamic State group” were present, according to a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria. The helicopters targeted a home and a car on the outskirts of Barisha, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead following a US military raid in the same province. Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the helicopters likely belonged to the US-led military coalition that has been fighting the extremist group in Syria. Picture: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP 8/13 People take part in the Johannesburg Pride Parade on October 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, as it celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year. Picture: Guillem Sartorio / AFP 9/13 Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway competes in the first run of the men’s Giant Slalom event of the FIS ski alpine world cup opening in Soelden, Austria, on October 27, 2019. Picture: JOE KLAMAR / AFP 10/13 The Soda Rock Winery burns as flames race through Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019. Powerful winds were fanning wildfires in northern California in “potentially historic fire” conditions, authorities said October 27, as tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and sweeping power cuts began in the US state. Picture: Josh Edelson / AFP 11/13 Pope Francis (L) receives a plant offered by an Amazon native as he celebrates the closing mass of the Synod on Amazonia on October 27, 2019 at the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Picture: Andreas SOLARO / AFP 12/13 Participants in costumes pose for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, 27 October 2019. Some 2,000 participants dressed in costumes participated in the parade. Picture: EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI 13/13 Visitors walk in the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China, 27 October 2019. Beijing International Daxing Airport will commence its first international flights on 27 October 2019 as many domestic and international airlines began operations at the new airport. The US$63 billion (56.8 billion euros) airport designed by renown Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid consists of four runways and is expected to facilitate up to 72 million passengers a year by 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

