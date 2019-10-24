Highlights from the Tokyo Motor Show 2019

The weird and wonderful in automobile developments
The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019.
1/24
Nissan Motor Co.’s Nissan Leaf e+ vehicle is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
2/24
Toyota’s Mirai hydrogen-powered concept car is seen on display during the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo on October 23, 2019. Toyota showcases its next generation hydrogen-powered Mirai model at the Tokyo Motor Show, but with the technology still lagging behind electric, the Japanese firm is hoping for an Olympic boost. Picture: AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
3/24
Men work under a displayed car at the Subaru booth during the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo on October 23, 2019. Picture: AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
4/24
Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki introduces the company’s HANARE autonomous driving mobile room during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
5/24
Suzuki Motor Corp.’s HANARE autonomous driving mobile room is displayed during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
6/24
Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the company’s WAKU SPO personal compact plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
7/24
A general view of Honda CB motorcycles at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
8/24
A general view of Honda’s vintage racing motorcycle and Formula One racing car at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
9/24
A man takes a photo of a Nissan car at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
10/24
The Mitsubishi Mi-Tech Concept vehicle is displayed at the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation pavilion during the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
11/24
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation CEO Takao Kato speaks during a presentation about the company’s newly unveiled Mi-Tech Concept vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
12/24
The Mitsubishi Mi-Tech Concept vehicle is displayed at the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation pavilion during the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
13/24
Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa poses for photographs beside the Lexus LF-30 at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
14/24
Nissan Motor Co. Executive Vice President Kunio Nakaguro (R) and Nissan Motor Co. Senior Vice President Alfonso Albaisa (L) pose with the company’s Nissan ARIYA concept during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
15/24
Nissan Motor Co.’s Nissan ARIYA concept is displayed during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
16/24
Subaru Corporation President and CEO Tomomi Nakamura walks back on stage after the company unveiled their Levorg Prototype vehicle during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
17/24
Subaru Corporation unveils their new Levorg Prototype vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
18/24
A woman paints a car at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
19/24
A car sits in front of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Jiayuan booth at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
20/24
A woman poses for photographs with a futuristic Toyota car at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
21/24
Toyota Motor Corp.’s Toyota e-4me is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
22/24
The interior of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Toyota LQ concept vehicle is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
23/24
The interior of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Toyota Ultra-compact BEV (battery electric vehicle) Concept Model for Business is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
24/24
Toyota Motor Corp.’s Toyota APM (Accessible People Mover), designed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
