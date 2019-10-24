24 hours in pictures, 24 October 2019

14/15

The helicopter that will be transferring the remains of late dictator Francisco Franco arrives to Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019, where Franco’s remains will be exhumed to be transferred to Mingorrubio Cemetery. A year after the Government started the administrative procedures to remove Franco’s remains from the memorial, late dictator Francisco Franco will be exhumed 24 October 2019 to be taken to Mingorrubio cemetery following Supreme Court orders. According to the court’s ruling, Franco is to be buried in Mingorrubio cemetery in El Pardo, Madrid, against his family’s will that had the intention of burying him in the Spanish capital’s city center. El Valle de los Caidos is a controversial memorial complex that Franco decided to build back in 1940 to bury soldiers of the Nationalist faction fallen during the Civil War. It was years later, before its opening, when it was decided that soldiers from both sides should be buried at the memorial that was finally finished in 1959. Franco has been buried at the memorial since his death in 1975. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA