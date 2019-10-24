24 hours in pictures, 24 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/15
A member of the police special forces clashes with demonstrators on the sixth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices, in Santiago, on October 23, 2019. A four-year-old child was killed during the latest round of protests against economic inequality in Chile, raising the death toll from five days of social unrest to 18 as unions launched a general strike on Wednesday. Picture: Pablo VERA / AFP
2/15
A tiger sits in the water inside an enclosure at Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center in Ba Ti District, Takeo province, Cambodia, 23 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
3/15
An aerial picture taken from a cable car shows larch trees near the Zugspitze near Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, 24 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
4/15
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (C) waves next to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) during a family photo with heads of countries taking part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019. The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum take place on 23-24 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL
5/15
A young child dressed as the Hindu deity Shiva looks at a cow while waiting for alms from pilgrims in Pushkar in the western Indian state of Rajasthan on October 24, 2019. Picture: Himanshu SHARMA / AFP
6/15
Flames approach rolling hills of grape vines during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California on October 24, 2019. The fire broke out in spite of rolling blackouts by utility companies in both northern and Southern California. Picture: Josh Edelson / AFP
7/15
This picture taken on October 24, 2019 in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli shows a youth posing by a graffiti depicting two hands holding each other, both painted in the colours of the Lebanese national flag, by Palestinian refugee Ghayath al-Rawbeh, who was originally a Palestinian refugee in Syria and fled with the start of the Syrian crisis, painted on a wall at al-Nour Square in the city centre. Picture: Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP
8/15
More than two dozen Republican lawmakers speak to the media before gathering outside the room used by the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2019. The lawmakers attempted to enter the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) where the closed hearings are taking place. They were kicked out moments later. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
9/15
Demostrators face the police during the national strike called by citizen sectors opposed to the re-election of Bolivia’s President Evo Morales, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 23 October 2019. The national strike called by citizen sectors opposed to the re-election of Bolivia’s President Evo Morales is fulfilled only partially in some cities of the country, mostly in Santa Cruz. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon
10/15
Flamengo’s fans cheers for their team prior to the start of the Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match between Flamengo and Gremio at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA
11/15
A woman walks in front of a graffiti artwork depicting a human face looking upwards in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 October 2019. The artwork is part of the newly formed graffiti tours that take people through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
12/15
Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom ‘Fiesta Fantasma!’ for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
13/15
Supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) pose next to the image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate their lead in the Maharashtra legislative election, outside the party’s head office in Mumbai, India, 24 October 2019. Party supporters and media gathered outside the BJP headquarters waiting to know the results of the legislative elections held on 21 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
14/15
The helicopter that will be transferring the remains of late dictator Francisco Franco arrives to Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019, where Franco’s remains will be exhumed to be transferred to Mingorrubio Cemetery. A year after the Government started the administrative procedures to remove Franco’s remains from the memorial, late dictator Francisco Franco will be exhumed 24 October 2019 to be taken to Mingorrubio cemetery following Supreme Court orders. According to the court’s ruling, Franco is to be buried in Mingorrubio cemetery in El Pardo, Madrid, against his family’s will that had the intention of burying him in the Spanish capital’s city center. El Valle de los Caidos is a controversial memorial complex that Franco decided to build back in 1940 to bury soldiers of the Nationalist faction fallen during the Civil War. It was years later, before its opening, when it was decided that soldiers from both sides should be buried at the memorial that was finally finished in 1959. Franco has been buried at the memorial since his death in 1975. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA
15/15
A woman walks under a umbrella during a rainy day in A Coruna, northern Spain, 24 October 2019. According to the State Meteorological Agency AEMET, maximum temperatures will rise during the afternoon. Picture: EPA-EFE/CABALAR
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.