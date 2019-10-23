Multimedia 23.10.2019 05:20 pm

Bondi beach sculptures a sight to behold

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi in pictures

Staged on the Bondi to Tamarama beach walk, Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi is one of Sydney’s most popular art events, with 500 000 visitors viewing over 100 sculptures by artists from around the world.

Held since 1997, this free to the public exhibition captures the imagination of Sydney and its visitors for three weeks each spring and is the largest annual sculpture exhibition in the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2019 23.10.2019
24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2019 23.10.2019
Joburg jacarandas in full bloom 21.10.2019