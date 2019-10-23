Bondi beach sculptures a sight to behold

Staged on the Bondi to Tamarama beach walk, Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi is one of Sydney’s most popular art events, with 500 000 visitors viewing over 100 sculptures by artists from around the world.

Held since 1997, this free to the public exhibition captures the imagination of Sydney and its visitors for three weeks each spring and is the largest annual sculpture exhibition in the world.

1/12 A sculpture by Australian artist Jane Gillings stands in front of an apartment block on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 2/12 Members of the public walk near a sculpture by David Cerny of Czech Republic titled ‘Pinktank Wrecked’ on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 3/12 A sculpture by artists Lukas Rittstein and Barbora Slapetova from Czech Republic is lowered into position by workers on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 4/12 A sculpture by Slovakian artist Viktor Freso titled ‘Angry Boy’ is wrapped in plastic on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 5/12 Workers make finishing touches to a sculpture by Slovakian artist Lubomir Mikle titled ‘O.U.T.’ on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 6/12 A sculpture by Egor Zigura of Ukraine titled ‘Colossus Awakens’ stands on a rock on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 7/12 Workers make finishing touches to a sculpture by Australian artist Cave Urban titled ‘Transience’ on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 8/12 A sculpture by Australian artist Sam Hopkins titled ‘2030’ is prepared by workers on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 9/12 A surfer paddles his board behind a sculpture by Italian artist Maurizio Perron on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 10/12 A surfer walks past a sculpture by Australian artist Merle Davis titled ‘Sea Enemies 5’ on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Tamarama Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 11/12 Members of the public sit near a sculpture by Brazilian artist Geraldo Zamproni on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) 12/12 A members of the public walks near a sculpture by Japanese artist Keizo Ushio titled ‘Trajectory of Winds’ on the eve of the launch of Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images)

