Multimedia 23.10.2019 03:58 pm

24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2019

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2019 23.10.2019
Joburg jacarandas in full bloom 21.10.2019
24 hours in pictures, 21 October 2019 21.10.2019