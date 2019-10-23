24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/18
Dogs dyed black and white to mimic panda cubs are pictured at Cute Pet Games cafe in Chengdu in China’s southwestern Sichuan province on October 23, 2019. A pet cafe in China where dogs are dyed black and white to look like panda cubs has triggered a heated online debate over the treatment of animals. Picture: AFP / STR
2/18
Demonstrators clash with riot police on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices, in Santiago, on October 22, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera convened a meeting with leaders of Chile’s political parties on Tuesday in the hope of finding a way to end street violence that has claimed 15 lives, as anti-government campaigners threatened new protests. Picture: AFP / Martin BERNETTI
3/18
A river otter (lontra longicaudis) of 6-weeks-old looks in the mirror during a bath in the Animal Welfare Unit of the Zoo in Cali, Colombia, on October 22, 2019. The baby otter was found abandoned brought to the Cali Zoo for breeding, for its extensive experience in raising these species. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature the river otter (lontra longicaudis) are in danger of extinction, because of mining, agriculture, pollution of rivers and housing construction in their habitat. Picture: AFP / Luis ROBAYO
4/18
A woman collects marigold flowers for the upcoming Tihar fetival in Ichangu Narayan village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on October 23, 2019. Tihar (Diwali), known as the festival of lights, is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated in late autumn during which various forms of animals are worshipped. The festival is also celebrated in honour of the Hindu goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth. Picture: AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA
5/18
A boy walks out of the sea while removing oil spilled on Itapuama beach located in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil, on October 21, 2019. Large blobs of oil staining more than 130 beaches in northeastern Brazil began appearing in early September and have now turned up along a 2,000km stretch of the Atlantic coastline. The source of the patches remain a mystery despite President Jair Bolsonaro’s assertions they came from outside the country and were possibly the work of criminals. Picture: AFP / LEO MALAFAIA
6/18
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019. The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum take place on 23-24 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
7/18
Wildlife officials gather before releasing falcons during a ceremony in Peshawar on October 23, 2019. Ten falcons worth millions of rupees were recovered from smugglers by wildlife authorities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) in different operations, according to local media. Picture: AFP / ABDUL MAJEED
8/18
Anti-government protesters facing Lebanese army soldiers wave national flags in the area of Jal al-Dib in the northern outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on October 23, 2019. A week of unprecedented Lebanese street protests against the political class showed no signs of abating today, despite the army moving to reopen key roads.
Protests sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on WhatsApp and other messaging apps have morphed into an unprecedented cross-sectarian street mobilisation against the political class. Picture: AFP / Anwar AMRO
9/18
A Lebanese woman with her face painted with the character of the Joker takes part in a protest in downtown Beirut on October 23, 2019 as demonstrations to demand better living conditions and the ouster of a cast of politicians who have monopolised power and influence for decades continue. Picture: AFP / Patrick BAZ
10/18
Demonstrators clash with riot police on the fifth straight day of street violence which erupted over a now suspended hike in metro ticket prices, in Santiago, on October 22, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera held a meeting with leaders of some of Chile’s opposition parties on Tuesday, aiming to find a way to end street violence that has claimed 15 lives amid sustained protests. Picture: AFP / CLAUDIO REYES
11/18
Timnah Goloubin (L), an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority, shows on October 23, 2019 a mosaic church floor of an Eagle symbol of the Byzantine Empire in the Israeli town of Beit Shemesh. A magnificent 1500-year-old church, decorated with spectacular mosaic floors and Greek inscriptions, was discovered during a three-year excavation near a residential area. Picture: AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA
12/18
A meerkat already celebrates Halloween in Amersfoort Zoo in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, 23 October 2019. The animals received carved pumpkins to play with or to eat. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
13/18
Precious Masego Masisi (91), the mother of Mokgweetsi Masisi, the President of Botswana and the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), casting her ballot at the Mosielele Primary School polling station in his home village, Moshupa, on October 23, 2019. The general election happens in Botswana on October 23, 2019. Picture: AFP / Monirul Bhuiyan
14/18
Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the French Island of La Grande Glorieuse, part of Les Glorieuses islands in the Eparses archipelago, 250km northeast of the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, on October 23, 2019. Macron announced that the island, whose French sovereignty is contested by Madagascar, will be classified as a natural reserve. Picture: AFP / POOL / JACQUES WITT
15/18
A police officer secures the cordon at at the scene where a lorry, believed to have originated from Bulgaria, and found to be containing 39 dead bodies, was discovered at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. British police said 39 bodies were found near London Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria. Essex Police said the people were all pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London. Early indications suggest the victims are 38 adults and one teenager. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: AFP / Ben STANSALL
16/18
A detail of the house of the Bicentenary that was reopened today after 30 years, in Ercolano (Naples), Italy, 23 October 2019. La Casa del Bicentenario (The house of Bicentenary) is a house of Roman times, buried during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 and found following the archaeological excavations of ancient Herculaneum. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
17/18
History enthusiasts in historic military uniforms show guns for inquirers during a day of families at the Military History Institute and Museum, an event held as part of celebrations marking the 63rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Hungarian revolution and war of independence against communist rule and the Soviet Union in 1956 in Budapest, Hungary, 23 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS
18/18
Toyota Motor Corp.’s Toyota APM (Accessible People Mover), designed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
