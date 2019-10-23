24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2019

17/19

Pilgrims gather for prayers at the Ethiopian Orthodox Saint Mary’s Church (or Bet Maryam) during celebrations to worship the patron saint, in Lalibela, Ethiopia, 02 October 2019 (issued 21 October 2019). The Church of St. Mary is one of the eleven churches of Lalibela that were carved in rock-cut architecture from within the earth and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary who is the subject of great veneration in Ethiopia. According to some researchers it is also the oldest of all the churches in Lalibela. The religious buildings were erected at the height of medieval Ethiopian civilization from the 9th to the 12th century AD. Lalibela has been a World Heritage Site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1978. In order to protect the rock-cut monolithic churches from erosion, roofs were installed above each of them, only with the exception of St. George’s Church. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ