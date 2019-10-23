24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A halloween display is seen in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York on October 21, 2019. Picture: AFP / Angela Weiss
Russian child blogger Liza Anokhina (L), 12, participates in a shoot for her blog in a Moscow park on September 13, 2019. Liza Anokhina is one of Russia’s most popular child bloggers with 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Picture: AFP / Alexander NEMENOV
A view of the inside of the Guggenheim Museum on New York City October 21, 2019 as they are commemorating today’s 60th Anniversary of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright designed building. On October 21, 1959, ten years after the death of Solomon Guggenheim and six months after the death of Frank Lloyd Wright, the Museum first opened its doors to large crowds. Picture: AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Muslim demonstrators take part in a protest in Dhaka on October 21, 2019, a day after deadly clashes when police shot at Bangladeshi Muslims protesting Facebook messages that allegedly defamed the Prophet Mohammed. Thousands protested against police across Bangladesh on October 21, a day after at least four people died when officers fired on a crowd in one of the country’s deadliest religious riots to date. Some 20,000 Muslims called for the execution of a young Hindu man on Bhola island Sunday for writing Facebook messages that allegedly defamed the Prophet Mohammed, with police saying they opened fire after rocks were thrown at officers. Picture: AFP / Munir UZ ZAMAN
Emirati men set up fishing nets on the shore during the Dalma festival in the United Arab Emirates’ island of Dalma, about 40 kilometres off of the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2019. Picture: AFP / KARIM SAHIB
Sunbathers gather on a beach as others walk in the sea at Ajaccio on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on October 21, 2019, a day after the town recorded an October all-time high temperature of 32,5 celsius degrees. Picture: AFP / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA
A police van stained with paint thrown by demonstrators, is pictured outside the Catalan government’s Interior Department during a “Balloons Party” demonstration called by the local Republic Defence Committees (CDR) on October 21, 2019 in Barcelona. The streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities have been rocked by protests since Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders a week ago to jail terms of up to 13 years for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. Nearly 600 people have been injured in clashes with police since the protests started. Demonstrators have set fire to cars and garbage bins and thrown rocks at police, who have responded with batons and rubber bullets. Picture: AFP / Pau Barrena
In this photo taken on August 1, 2019, a worker makes flower pots from materials from a pile of waste collected from Mount Everest, in Kathmandu. In homes across the Nepali capital too upcycled items — from pots to lamps — crafted from Everest waste products are slowly making their way, as authorities and businesses look for fresh ways to tackle the damage caused by decades of commercial mountaineering. Picture: AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA
Lebanese protesters with he word “revolution” on their T-shirt rally in downtown Beirut during ongoing demonstrations to demand better living conditions and the ouster of a cast of politicians who have monopolised power and influence for decades, on October 21, 2019. Lebanon’s teetering government met today to approve a belated economic rescue plan as thousands gathered for a fifth day of mass protests against the ruling elite. Picture: AFP / JOSEPH EID
Kurt Cobain’s cardigan from Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City ahead of the auction of Julien’s Auctions on October 21, 2019 in New York City. A quarter century after grunge’s enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain’s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana’s 1993 “Unplugged” performance is up for sale. The tattered faded green button-up sweater with dark stains and a burn hole could go for at least $200,000 to $300,000, according to pre-bidding estimates from Julien’s Auctions, which says rock and roll memorabilia has become a major investor’s market. Picture: AFP / Johannes EISELE
A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter looks up toward the Palisades Fire as it advances downhill, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The fire scorched at least 40 acres and threatened hillside homes. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop during the Palisades Fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The fire scorched at least 40 acres and threatened hillside homes. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
Riot police shoot a tear gas during a protest in Santiago, Chile on October 21, 2019. Chile ordered an overnight curfew for the third day in a row on Monday as violent demonstrations and looting that left 11 people dead continued for a fourth straight day. The demonstrations against the metro ticket prices exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. Picture: AFP / MARTIN BERNETTI
In this photo taken on October 21, 2019, a man rides on a boat at sunset on Dal Lake in Srinagar. Picture: AFP / Tauseef MUSTAFA
Japan Self-Defense Forces fire artilleries to mark the proclamation of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne at a park in Tokyo on October 22, 2019. Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito completed his ascension to the ancient Chrysanthemum throne in a solemn, ritual-bound ceremony performed before hundreds of dignitaries in the Imperial Palace. Picture: AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
A Volocopter unmanned air taxi transport flies over Marina Bay during test flight with a safety pilot at the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress (ITSWC) in Singapore on October 22, 2019. Picture: AFP / Roslan RAHMAN
Pilgrims gather for prayers at the Ethiopian Orthodox Saint Mary’s Church (or Bet Maryam) during celebrations to worship the patron saint, in Lalibela, Ethiopia, 02 October 2019 (issued 21 October 2019). The Church of St. Mary is one of the eleven churches of Lalibela that were carved in rock-cut architecture from within the earth and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary who is the subject of great veneration in Ethiopia. According to some researchers it is also the oldest of all the churches in Lalibela. The religious buildings were erected at the height of medieval Ethiopian civilization from the 9th to the 12th century AD. Lalibela has been a World Heritage Site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1978. In order to protect the rock-cut monolithic churches from erosion, roofs were installed above each of them, only with the exception of St. George’s Church. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
A Thai Royal Navy oarsman steers a Royal Barge during the full dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession to honor the occasion of the Coronation of Thai King Rama X, along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2019. Royal Processions, both by land and by water, offer the chance for people to pay homage as part of the coronation ceremony. The elaborate Royal Barge Procession will be held on 12 December 2019, featuring 52 elaborately crafted barges and 2,200 seamen, and will mark the conclusion of a year-long celebration of Thai King Rama X Royal Coronation Ceremony. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at an informal settlement in Manila on October 22, 2019. Picture: AFP / Ted ALJIBE
