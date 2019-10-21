Joburg jacarandas in full bloom

The Johannesburg skyline is seen as jacaranda trees flower in the foreground, 20 October 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
Jacaranda trees in bloom are pictured in Melville, Johannesburg, 18 October 2019. Each year, from late September to November, jacaranda trees go into bloom in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A pedestrian walks under the shade of a jacaranda-lined street in Kensington, 20 October 2019, while another tree flowers near-by. Picture: Michel Bega
A statue of angel Moroni blowing a trumpet is seen through the flowering jacaranda trees at the Johannesburg South Africa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 20 October 2019, in Parktown. Picture: Michel Bega
A cyclist rides past Norword Park while jacaranda trees are in bloom, 18 October 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
Pedestrians walking along a jacaranda-lined street in Kensington, 20 October 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff is seen framed by flowering jacaranda trees, 20 October 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
Jacaranda trees in bloom are pictured in Melville, Johannesburg, 18 October 2019. Each year, from late September to November, jacaranda trees go into bloom in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Jacaranda trees in bloom are pictured in Melville, Johannesburg, 18 October 2019. Each year, from late September to November, jacaranda trees go into bloom in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Jacaranda trees in bloom are pictured in Melville, Johannesburg, 18 October 2019. Each year, from late September to November, jacaranda trees go into bloom in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Jacaranda trees in bloom are pictured in Melville, Johannesburg, 18 October 2019. Each year, from late September to November, jacaranda trees go into bloom in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Cars are seen travelling along a jacaranda-lined street in Kensington, 20 October 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
