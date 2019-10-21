Cyclists tackle Joburg’s new Gravel Fondo bike race

SouthxSoutheast (or SxSE) is a Gravel Fondo bike race which took place in South-East Gauteng, about an hour outside of Johannesburg over the weekend.

The race was run over 110km and was won by Dusty Day in a time of 3 hours and 29 minutes. South Africa has 450 000km of dirt roads and the popularity of the relatively new cycling discipline of gravel racing is ideally suited to the country.

A Fondo bicycle race originates from the Italian cycling scene and should be at least 75 miles long.

The race used public roads as well as some private farms as its race course. Gravel bicycles are similar to road bikes but have wider off-road tyres and disk breaks and have become very popular in South Africa.

The race had a small field that suited many riders who want to move away from the bigger bike races and onto the now growing gravel bike racing scene.

1/18 The leading riders race on the dusty dirt roads during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/18 Riders prepare for the start of the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/18 Race director and rider Ross Garrett drinks some liquids prior to the start of the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. The temperature reached 44 degrees Celsius at the hottest part of the race. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 4/18 Riders prepare their bikes and riding gear at the start area prior to the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/18 The lead riders hit the first piece of gravel road during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/18 The leading riders race on the dusty dirt roads during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 7/18 Eventual second placed rider Craig Uria carries his bike up a steep unrideable section of road on a private farm during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/18 The three leaders and eventual podium racers (L-R) Craig Uria, Dusty Day, and Luke Roberts ride together on a section of fast gravel road during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 9/18 A rider races on his own in the early stages of the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/18 A group of leading riders ride together on a single track during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 11/18 Eventual third placed rider Luke Roberts powers his way during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. The race is one of the growing numbers of gravel bike races on the country. Popular in the USA the race form is now making inroads into the local cycling scene. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 12/18 Race winner Dusty Day powers down a hill on his own in the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 13/18 The three leaders and eventual podium racers (L-R) Craig Uria, Dusty Day, and Luke Roberts ride together on a section of fast gravel road during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 14/18 The eventual race winner Dusty Day rides past an old wagon wheel in a farm during the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 15/18 Race winner Dusty Day (C) reacts after the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 16/18 Race winner Dusty Day relaxes after the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 17/18 An exhausted rider reacts after crossing the finish line during a very hot inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. The temperature was at times 44 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 18/18 Riders relax in the farm dam swimming pool at the start/finish line after completing the inaugural SouthxSoutheast Gravel Fondo bicycle race on the open dirt roads south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 October 2019. The race was won by Dusty Day in 3 hours and 29 minutes. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

