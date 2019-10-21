Multimedia 21.10.2019 01:32 pm

Cyclists tackle Joburg’s new Gravel Fondo bike race

SouthxSoutheast bicycle race in pictures

SouthxSoutheast (or SxSE) is a Gravel Fondo bike race which took place in South-East Gauteng, about an hour outside of Johannesburg over the weekend.

The race was run over 110km and was won by Dusty Day in a time of 3 hours and 29 minutes. South Africa has 450 000km of dirt roads and the popularity of the relatively new cycling discipline of gravel racing is ideally suited to the country.

A Fondo bicycle race originates from the Italian cycling scene and should be at least 75 miles long.

The race used public roads as well as some private farms as its race course. Gravel bicycles are similar to road bikes but have wider off-road tyres and disk breaks and have become very popular in South Africa.

The race had a small field that suited many riders who want to move away from the bigger bike races and onto the now growing gravel bike racing scene.

 

